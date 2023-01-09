Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins-Bills Thursday injury report ahead of wild-card matchup
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon, playoff meeting with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) were the non-participants.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move
For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas for 3rd time
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will host this year’s WNBA All-Star Game for the third time since 2019, the league announced Thursday. The game will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Players will take part in the 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14. The league will have a “WNBA Live” fan festival for the second year in a row. More information will be provided later. Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021. Last year’s game was played in Chicago, and the 2020 event didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire acquire D Jonathan Dean from USL side Birmingham
The Chicago Fire acquired defender Jonathan Dean from the Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship on Thursday. Financial terms were
CDL 2023 Major 2 Fantasy Pick 'Ems: Who Should You Pick?
The Call of Duty League Major 2 gets underway January 13. Who should you pick for your CDL Fantasy Pick 'Em? We have your answers.
Golden Knights faceoff: Panthers opposition Thursday in third game of seven-game homestand
The Florida Panthers, coming off a 5-4 triumph Tuesday night over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado, visit T-Mobile Arena to face the Golden Knights.
Cookies at stake in bet between mayors of Dallas, Tampa on Cowboys game
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have made a friendly wager with one another on Monday night’s Wild Card game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers.
