MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO