Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Concordia Blade-Empire
Gering takes over as Concordia Police Chief
Brent Gering takes office as the new Concordia Police Chief on Monday. Gering has 22 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. He began his career in Concordia, and then spent 19 years with the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department in a variety of roles, including drug and criminal investigations, K-9 handling, and a supervisor on patrol.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
WIBW
Junction City Police continue search for missing children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police continue to search for three missing children believed to have been abducted by their mother. The Junction City Police Department says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it continues to search for Jeana Foley and three children she may have abducted - Rosie, 6, Camden, 5, and Genevieve Peterson, 3.
KAKE TV
2 killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash on I-70 in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 70. The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Marshall Army Airfield in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Cruze was heading east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.
Concordia Blade-Empire
Clair L. Trimble
Clair L. Trimble, age 91, formerly of Agenda, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the North Central Kansas Medical Center in Concordia. Clair was born October 17, 1931, in Republic County, Kansas, to Fred and Suzie (Betlack) Trimble. He attended grade school at the Manning and the Prairie Center schools and graduated from the Agenda Rural High School in 1949.
2 ID’d in wrong-way car crash
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people who died during a car crash in Geary County have been identified by law enforcement. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Kelly Clements, 32, of Fort Riley and Donna May, 72, of Milford, died during a wreck on I-70 involving multiple vehicles. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. […]
Small Kansas town unites to save historic house
One small Kansas town community united to save a historic house in their hometown of Lincoln.
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
Concordia Blade-Empire
Kim (Kimberly) Jean (Baird) Peterson
Kim (Kimberly) Jean (Baird) Peterson, daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (Jeannie) (Folkner) Baird, was born on March 8, 1962, in Concordia, Kansas, and raised in Hunter, Kansas. Most of Kim’s adult life was spent in Courtland, Kansas. Kim joined her loved ones in heaven on New Year’s Eve, 2022.
Concordia Blade-Empire
Tigers hold off T-Birds, 57-54
ARKANSAS CITY — Despite trailing from 14 seconds into the game until the final buzzer, the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds had a chance to pull out a win over the Cowley College Tigers. Cloud County trimmed a 10-point deficit in the second half to just two points in...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Sacred Heart defeats eighth grade boys
Sacred Heart defeated the Concordia eighth grade boys' basketball team 49-35 Monday in the Concordia Junior-Senior High School gymnasium. Concordia led the game 12-10 after one quarter of play. The Panthers were outscored 14-10 in the second period, and trailed 24-22 at halftime. Sacred Heart pumped in 18 points in...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Panthers win, 42-24
The Concordia seventh grade boys' basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 42-24 Thursday in the Concordia Junior-Senior High School gymnasium. Concordia limited Sacred Heart to three points in the first quarter, and scored 10. The Panthers outscored Sacred Heart 13-7 in the second stanza to go up 23-10 at halftime. Concordia...
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Concordia Blade-Empire
CHS JV rolls, 48-26
Three players scored in double figures as the Concordia High School junior varsity boys' basketball team rolled to a 48-26 win over Marysville in a home game on Tuesday. Chane Parker led Concordia with 14 points. Lewis VanMeter scored 12 points for the Panthers and Luke Donovan added 10. Concordia...
Concordia Blade-Empire
USD 333 board accepts Nordell’s resignation
Accepting the resignation of board member Mark Nordell and extending the contracts of nine administrators were approved by the Unified School District 333 board of education during its regular meeting Monday night at the Concordia Elementary School. Nordell, who was elected to the Position 2, Sub-District 2 board seat in...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Panthers suffer second loss of season to Bulldogs
For the second time the Marysville Bulldogs used a big second half to defeat the Concordia Panthers. In the first meeting between the two teams back on December 13, the Bulldogs outscored Concordia 42-19 in the second half to rally for a 58-42 win. Trailing Concordia 30-28 at halftime in...
Comments / 0