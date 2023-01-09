ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking for a challenger, UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko wonders why flyweight division is 'so quiet'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c9mW_0k8foybL00

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is ready to return, but she can’t find an opponent.

The seven-time defending champ recently told MMA Junkie she sees Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso as logical next opponents, but Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has yet to get booked.

“The Bullet’s” most recent octagon appearance came in June 2022 when she edged out Taila Santos at UFC 275 in Singapore.

“I wanted to fight in December, but it’s my understanding that it was hard to find an opponent,” Shevchenko said in an interview with the UFC. “I’m just here, training all the time, almost every day, waiting for the call. I’ve been ready since, I don’t know – since September?

“I want to fight frequently, but I realize this is a problem for the UFC to find opponents in order for me to fight frequently. My understanding is that everyone would love to fight for a title, so what’s happening with you girls? Why so quiet?”

No. 1-ranked Fiorot underwent knee surgery after she beat Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280, but told MMA Junkie she’d rather have one more fight before challenging Shevchenko. So if not Fiorot, Shevchenko called for Grasso, who defeated Viviane Araujo in her first UFC headliner in October.

“If she can’t fight, then Alexa – let’s go,” Shevchenko said. “It’s time.

“The champion is ready, so just bring everyone who is ready. March sounds like very good timing. It’s already January and with all the holidays and new year, it’s going to run so quickly. March is good timing. It’s kind of perfect. And I would say that I’m open to all opportunities. I like the idea of all these potential challengers.”

One fighter who vocalized interest in facing Shevchenko is UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili, and Shevchenko is also open to super fights in the future.

“After this break, I would like to defend my belt once more for the next one. But yes, I’m definitely ready for Amanda (Nunes) and Weili,” Shevchenko said. “Weili did a very good fight her last fight. She got stronger, and it’s very interesting to watch her fight. I’m definitely open to fight any of these girls.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife

Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
MMAWeekly.com

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again

Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
tjrwrestling.net

Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce

A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return

WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”

Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement after being forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 67 main event

Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum has released a statement after being forced out of UFC Vegas 67. The former UFC title challenger has been out of action since a decision loss to Jared Cannonier in August 2021. That defeat was a brutal one, as it set him back to 1-5 in his last six contests. He previously lost to names such as Robert Whittaker, and Darren Till in that stretch.
MiddleEasy

Marlon Vera Believes That He Will Be World Champion One Day And Is In No Rush

Marlon Vera thinks a title shot is inevitable but sees no use in wasting energy trying to beg for one. The UFC bantamweight division is home to some of the most exciting fighters in the organization. The entire top five could be worthy of a title fight right now. Unfortunately for these top men at 135 pounds, a familiar face and former champion has dibs on the next shot at champion Aljamain Sterling. Henry Cejudo is making a comeback to try his hand at reclaiming that UFC championship. The exact date of that bout is yet to be determined, but the rest of the top five in the division are all looking to set themselves up nicely for when it is their turn.
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy