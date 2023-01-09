Looking for a challenger, UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko wonders why flyweight division is 'so quiet'

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is ready to return, but she can’t find an opponent.

The seven-time defending champ recently told MMA Junkie she sees Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso as logical next opponents, but Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has yet to get booked.

“The Bullet’s” most recent octagon appearance came in June 2022 when she edged out Taila Santos at UFC 275 in Singapore.

“I wanted to fight in December, but it’s my understanding that it was hard to find an opponent,” Shevchenko said in an interview with the UFC. “I’m just here, training all the time, almost every day, waiting for the call. I’ve been ready since, I don’t know – since September?

“I want to fight frequently, but I realize this is a problem for the UFC to find opponents in order for me to fight frequently. My understanding is that everyone would love to fight for a title, so what’s happening with you girls? Why so quiet?”

No. 1-ranked Fiorot underwent knee surgery after she beat Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280, but told MMA Junkie she’d rather have one more fight before challenging Shevchenko. So if not Fiorot, Shevchenko called for Grasso, who defeated Viviane Araujo in her first UFC headliner in October.

“If she can’t fight, then Alexa – let’s go,” Shevchenko said. “It’s time.

“The champion is ready, so just bring everyone who is ready. March sounds like very good timing. It’s already January and with all the holidays and new year, it’s going to run so quickly. March is good timing. It’s kind of perfect. And I would say that I’m open to all opportunities. I like the idea of all these potential challengers.”

One fighter who vocalized interest in facing Shevchenko is UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili, and Shevchenko is also open to super fights in the future.

“After this break, I would like to defend my belt once more for the next one. But yes, I’m definitely ready for Amanda (Nunes) and Weili,” Shevchenko said. “Weili did a very good fight her last fight. She got stronger, and it’s very interesting to watch her fight. I’m definitely open to fight any of these girls.”