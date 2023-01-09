Read full article on original website
NJ pharmacies to provide free naloxone to combat opioid overdoses
TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) – In New Jersey, there’s a new path to obtaining a potentially life-saving drug known as Narcan. “We really believe naloxone should be in every New Jersey medicine cabinet because it saves lives,” said State Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman. “What changes under this initiative is that individuals will be able to […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously
After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday
Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
3 New Jersey Counties Named Among The Richest In America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
N.J. reports 1,944 COVID cases, 16 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,944 COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,146, up 1% from a week ago, and up 14% from a month ago. While positive tests have been rising this winter, New Jersey has...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
roi-nj.com
7 takeaways from Murphy’s State of the State
It’s the State of the State, which means Gov. Phil Murphy gets to share his vision of all he has done right — and all he intends to do — for the state. With such an open book of possibilities, it’s always interesting to see what is selected for the speech.
roi-nj.com
New incentives for remote workforce? What Murphy’s comments do (and do not) mean
About that intriguing but vague incentives comment by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address Tuesday — the one where he said the state must make a “necessary update” to accommodate the new reality of remote work. It might be easier to define what...
New Jersey: Judge Preserves Right To Expanded Conceal Gun Carry
The United States Supreme Court previously determined that the right to carry a concealed weapon could not be infringed by the states … as some had been doing for many years. This didn’t stop Democrat-controlled states like New Jersey from trying to restrict this Constitutionally provided right to hear arms … even the Supreme Court decision.
Undocumented children can now get public health insurance in New Jersey
New Jersey's FamilyCare health insurance program is now open to all income-eligible children, regardless of immigration status. The FamilyCare program, which includes Medicaid and CHIP, is expanding as part of the New Jersey's Cover All Kids initiative. [ more › ]
‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say
Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday
Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
New Jersey Globe
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
N.J. whale death mystery may not lead to mighty wind | Editorial
Whale watching is offered off of New Jersey’s Atlantic coast, but it’s a smaller part of our tourism than, say, New England. Maybe that’s because many of the whales you can watch are dead. You don’t need to go out in a charter boat to see them. They’re washed up on the beach and, almost freakishly, attracting crowds.
Where Are Most People From New Jersey Choosing To Move?
Believe it or not, people have been steadily moving out of New Jersey for the past few years now. It definitely picked up during the pandemic, but even now people seem to be relocating elsewhere more often than in comparison to people moving to the Garden State. Why are so...
How should NJ spend its weed money? – State wants your feedback
Among the many questions we get asked by New Jersey 101.5 listeners is: Where does the weed money go now that cannabis is legal and taxed in New Jersey?. You're going to have a chance to help decide the answer. New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) will take public input...
