PIX11

NJ pharmacies to provide free naloxone to combat opioid overdoses

TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) – In New Jersey, there’s a new path to obtaining a potentially life-saving drug known as Narcan. “We really believe naloxone should be in every New Jersey medicine cabinet because it saves lives,” said State Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman. “What changes under this initiative is that individuals will be able to […]
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously

After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Masks off – Top New Jersey News Stories for Thursday

Mask mandate lifted (again) at Rutgers. Here are the top New Jersey news stories on New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. No masks will be required when students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week. ⚫ Mystery at CentraState. Hospital officials refuse to say if patient information...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,944 COVID cases, 16 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,944 COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,146, up 1% from a week ago, and up 14% from a month ago. While positive tests have been rising this winter, New Jersey has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise

Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

7 takeaways from Murphy’s State of the State

It’s the State of the State, which means Gov. Phil Murphy gets to share his vision of all he has done right — and all he intends to do — for the state. With such an open book of possibilities, it’s always interesting to see what is selected for the speech.
94.5 PST

Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday

Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
