‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior

BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
Tell us: Where’s the best restaurant to order takeout?

Whether you enjoy tacos or sushi at home, we want to hear about it. There’s nothing like ordering takeout or delivery, choosing not to cook for a night, and having a delicious meal while in your pajamas. Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a growing number of restaurants in Greater Boston make takeout or delivery options a necessary part of their service. In a recent report, the number of food deliveries using services like Grubhub and DoorDash likely doubled in Massachusetts since the pandemic began.
Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names

People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
Here’s the Secret to Living a Truly Happy Life

The largest-ever adult development study has found what makes people truly happy. The Harvard Study of Adult Development is the most intensive study of adult development in history, tracking the lives and happiness of 724 Boston men over 80 years from 1938, and going on to study the children of the original participants. (The study began with Harvard students, when the College was all-male, and incorporated 456 young men from Boston before adding more than 1,000 male and female children of the original participants.)
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
Home of the Week: For $1,700 a month, a Norton apartment that wastes no space

The unit comes with parking, one bedroom, one full bath, and a washer and dryer. Included Appliances, trash and snow removal, parking, lawn maintenance. This is a cozy apartment in a quiet town known for Wheaton College, a TPC Boston Golf Course the legendary Arnold Palmer designed, and Winslow Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary.
New Restaurants Going Back to Basics—With Delicious Results

If you hear banging coming from the kitchen at Chicken & Pig, the new fast-casual restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield, don’t worry. It’s not a temperamental chef, nor construction behind the scenes. It’s just the cooks pounding fresh chicken breasts to the perfect thickness. “You’ll hear the hammer...
What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year

STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024. 
