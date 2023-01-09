Read full article on original website
‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior
BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Ana Walshe’s best friend shares insight about the relationship between Brian & Ana
Alissa Kirby lives in Washington D.C. and has been best friends with Ana Walshe for over a year now. Boston 25 talks to Kirby who describes the last time she saw the missing Cohasset mom and gives insight into the arguments Ana allegedly was having with Brian. This is a...
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
Tell us: Where’s the best restaurant to order takeout?
Whether you enjoy tacos or sushi at home, we want to hear about it. There’s nothing like ordering takeout or delivery, choosing not to cook for a night, and having a delicious meal while in your pajamas. Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a growing number of restaurants in Greater Boston make takeout or delivery options a necessary part of their service. In a recent report, the number of food deliveries using services like Grubhub and DoorDash likely doubled in Massachusetts since the pandemic began.
Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names
People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
Here’s the Secret to Living a Truly Happy Life
The largest-ever adult development study has found what makes people truly happy. The Harvard Study of Adult Development is the most intensive study of adult development in history, tracking the lives and happiness of 724 Boston men over 80 years from 1938, and going on to study the children of the original participants. (The study began with Harvard students, when the College was all-male, and incorporated 456 young men from Boston before adding more than 1,000 male and female children of the original participants.)
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Home of the Week: For $1,700 a month, a Norton apartment that wastes no space
The unit comes with parking, one bedroom, one full bath, and a washer and dryer. Included Appliances, trash and snow removal, parking, lawn maintenance. This is a cozy apartment in a quiet town known for Wheaton College, a TPC Boston Golf Course the legendary Arnold Palmer designed, and Winslow Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary.
New Restaurants Going Back to Basics—With Delicious Results
If you hear banging coming from the kitchen at Chicken & Pig, the new fast-casual restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield, don’t worry. It’s not a temperamental chef, nor construction behind the scenes. It’s just the cooks pounding fresh chicken breasts to the perfect thickness. “You’ll hear the hammer...
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
Nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor celebrates police K-9 on her birthday
EVERETT, Mass. — A K-9 at the Everett Police Department got some doggone good treatment on her birthday. The staff members at Mémoire Boston, a nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor resort casino, are big fans of Everett police K-9 Mary. When they heard Monday was Mary's birthday, the...
Opened Like a Sardine Can: Top of tractor-trailer truck peeled open after hitting bridge in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews have been working to clear a damaged truck in Worcester after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass Tuesday afternoon, closing down a roadway in the process. A SKY7 camera spotted a tractor-trailer on Cambridge Street around 4 p.m. with both the top of its cab and...
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year
STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.
