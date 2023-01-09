Read full article on original website
Brunswicktimes Gazette
FY23 School Finance report presented
LAWRENCEVILL – Dr. Kristy Somerville Midgette, Division Superintendent, presented the Brunswick County Public Schools FY23 expenditure and revenue monthly summary to the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. BCPS has expended $9,430,968.44 from the categorical budget and received a total of $6,055,174.96 in revenues. The FY23 budget was created on...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
BCPS Teachers of the Year chosen
LAWRENCEVILLE – Teachers have a tremendous impact on their students. The Brunswick County School Board announced the 2023 Brunswick County Public Schools Teachers of the Year at the December meeting and thanked all of them for their hard work and commitment to the students. Latonia Hutcheson, Director of Human...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Lawrenceville VFD installs officers, presents awards
LAWRENCEVILLE – Volunteers perform a valuable community service. The Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department held an installation banquet recently to install officers for 2023 and present special awards. President James Wesson welcomed the guests and thanked the members of the department for their service. “Tonight is a time to look...
Mayor Stoney ‘adamantly’ opposes proposals to block another Richmond casino vote
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to eight state lawmakers who represent the area to reiterate his opposition to any effort to block the City from holding another vote on a casino resort.
NBC12
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
Virginia Business
Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines
Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
‘I’d just rather it be fair’: Richmond woman owes nearly $8,000 after water bill charge increase
Months after 8News initially reported on a Richmond landlord who received an exceptionally high water bill, more residents are coming forward with similar claims.
cardinalnews.org
Clean energy is not the Red vs. Blue issue it once was
As the General Assembly session takes shape in Richmond this month, our leaders are drawing lines in the sand and plotting legislative strategy. The commonwealth’s energy policies are the point of frequent contention, but not all Virginians are toeing the historical party lines on clean energy policy. Clean energy is not the political wedge issue that it once was, and for good reason: this old dichotomy misses what Virginians actually care about. In addition to getting policy right in the eyes of Virginians, our leaders would be well served to first consider the proper role of government, if any, in energy decisions at the local level.
NBC12
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
Chesterfield neighborhood fed up with ‘slumlord’ after repeated code violations
Two weeks after a fire destroyed a Chesterfield rental home, neighbors are pointing the finger at a so-called 'slumlord' that has repeatedly violated county codes.
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
NBC12
‘Clean this place up:’ Senior living facility ‘making progress’ after employee raises bed bugs concerns
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a former employee of a senior living facility reached out to 12 On Your Side with concerns, Blue Ridge Senior Living says it is addressing issues and working to maintain the “highest level of hygiene.”. Tammy Owen Ogunmokun spent 30 years working in healthcare...
Got a Keurig? Submit your claim in the $10 million K-Cup settlement
If you've been making your coffee at home using a Keurig machine, you may be owed some money.
Bon Secours opens new medical center in Richmond's East End amid controversy
The two-story medical office building, a $16.5 million project, sits right beside Bon Secours' Richmond Community Hospital, a focal point of a New York Times investigation released in 2022.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Jan. 9, 2023
This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating several wanted fugitives. Keron Hutcherson is a black male, 29 years old, 5 foot 5, about 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. His last known location was in the City of Richmond. He has several felony warrants on file.
Three Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10K, one bought at Richmond BP Mart
One of the $10,000 Mega Millions winners was bought at the Beulah BP Mart in Richmond.
Colonial Heights elementary school employee arrested in connection to ‘internet crimes against children’
According to a Facebook post from the school district, Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School on Dale Avenue, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and is a person of interest in connection to internet crimes against children.
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
Crash closes lanes on I-95 in Richmond
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
