ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Brunswicktimes Gazette

FY23 School Finance report presented

LAWRENCEVILL – Dr. Kristy Somerville Midgette, Division Superintendent, presented the Brunswick County Public Schools FY23 expenditure and revenue monthly summary to the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. BCPS has expended $9,430,968.44 from the categorical budget and received a total of $6,055,174.96 in revenues. The FY23 budget was created on...
Brunswicktimes Gazette

BCPS Teachers of the Year chosen

LAWRENCEVILLE – Teachers have a tremendous impact on their students. The Brunswick County School Board announced the 2023 Brunswick County Public Schools Teachers of the Year at the December meeting and thanked all of them for their hard work and commitment to the students. Latonia Hutcheson, Director of Human...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Lawrenceville VFD installs officers, presents awards

LAWRENCEVILLE – Volunteers perform a valuable community service. The Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department held an installation banquet recently to install officers for 2023 and present special awards. President James Wesson welcomed the guests and thanked the members of the department for their service. “Tonight is a time to look...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
NBC12

Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines

Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Clean energy is not the Red vs. Blue issue it once was

As the General Assembly session takes shape in Richmond this month, our leaders are drawing lines in the sand and plotting legislative strategy. The commonwealth’s energy policies are the point of frequent contention, but not all Virginians are toeing the historical party lines on clean energy policy. Clean energy is not the political wedge issue that it once was, and for good reason: this old dichotomy misses what Virginians actually care about. In addition to getting policy right in the eyes of Virginians, our leaders would be well served to first consider the proper role of government, if any, in energy decisions at the local level.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy