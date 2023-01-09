ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson Split

 2 days ago
Weeks after going public with their relationship, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby and “Summer House” hunk Luke Gulbranson have called it quits!

During Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Ashley told Andy Cohen, “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore. Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation."

While she credited Luke with being a “trouper,” Ashley admitted that her separation from ex Michael Darby got in the way of the romance. She said, “It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I.”

Despite her breakup with Luke, she only had wonderful things to say about him. She added, “I met his whole family. They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great. But I am newly single and this was my first relationship after. It's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved."

When asked if they moved too fast, Ashley answered, “You'll have to talk to Luke about that."

In October, Ashley and Luke connected at BravoCon 2022. She told Page Six, “Luke is really cute. We’ve exchanged numbers, so I’m definitely down to see what this is all about. He’s someone I definitely see myself having fun with.”

Before BravoCon, Cohen offered to set up Ashley and Luke. On “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy told Ashley, “He’s straight. He is super handsome. He’s tall. He’s a model. He chops wood. He makes jewelry.”

When Ashley joked that Andy was “really selling” Luke to her, he quipped, “Well, ’cause I like this idea… I’m gonna try to set you up. I have a feeling he will be [interested].”

Days before Christmas, Ashley made it Instagram official with Luke.

Along with posting a selfie, Darby wrote, “The definition of a winter wonderland ❄️ I didn’t know I missed snow so much!”

She tagged Luke, adding, “Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota! ♥️."

