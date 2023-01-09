The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

