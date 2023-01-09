Read full article on original website
FET becomes reserve asset for Binance as AI token popularity rises
Fetch.ai (FET)has become a listed token on Proof of Reserves (PoR) for several exchanges, including Binance, Huobi and Bitfinex, according to Glassnode data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) token popularity surged over the last three months — leading to significant increases in AI token price and active addresses, according to CryptoSlate data.
Argo’s mining revenue dipped 28% in December due to winter storm
Debt-ridden Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain mined 147 BTC in December — 25.75% less than the 198 BTC it mined in November. Argo said that the fall in mined BTC was primarily due to the curtailment of operations in the Texas facility during the arctic blast. Argo’s CEO Peter...
Metropoly Beta version is now live, and it is your chance to view the best NFT project of 2023
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Metropoly has released the beta version of its pioneering NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties to a grand reception. It features trading, auctions, mortgage, and a designated area to monitor monthly payouts made directly to your wallet in USDT.
Polygon plans Jan. 17 hard fork to reduce gas fees
Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 network Polygon (MATIC) proposed a hard fork on Jan. 17 to reduce gas spikes and address chain reorganizations by changing the BaseFeeChangeDenominator, according to a Jan. 12 statement. Polygon gas spike reduction. Although Polygon boasts better scalability and cheaper fees than Ethereum, it is not immune to...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Avalanche’s Amazon partnership; Silvergate’s $4.3B bailout
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
MetaMask warns of ‘address poisoning’ wallet scam
MetaMask notified the crypto community of a new type of scam called “address poisoning” in a recent post. The scam was rated as “rather innocuous compared to other scam types.” However, the company warned that address poisoning still has the potential to dupe unsuspecting users into losing funds.
