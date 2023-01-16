ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South leaving widespread destruction

By Andrew Wulfeck, Brian Donegan, Steven Yablonski
Fox Weather
Fox Weather
 2 days ago
wcbi.com

Storms tonight, sun coming in tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Wednesday has been fairly calm. It has been mild with temperatures and humid. Rain showers and storms are pushing into the Deep South tonight and will continue into Thursday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The line of showers and storms will keep making its way into the South. Northern Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rain, severe storms possible today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop late this morning in southeast Texas and are expected to make their way into Southwest Louisiana by the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a squall line will move across the region late this afternoon or evening and exit the region by midnight or very early Thursday morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten.  Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
SELMA, AL
FOX Carolina

1.4-magnitude earthquake recorded in SC

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson around 2:15 p.m. South Carolina has been rocked by a historic number of earthquakes since December 2021.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WKRN

Tennessee disaster relief groups head to Alabama for tornado recovery

Alabama has been approved for a major disaster declaration after Thursday's tornado. Governor Kay Ivey said at least six people were killed. Two people were also killed in Georgia from the severe weather. Tennessee disaster relief groups head to Alabama …. Alabama has been approved for a major disaster declaration...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
