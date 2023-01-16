Severe weather outbreak turns deadly after violent storms tear through South leaving widespread destruction

Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Storms tonight, sun coming in tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Wednesday has been fairly calm. It has been mild with temperatures and humid. Rain showers and storms are pushing into the Deep South tonight and will continue into Thursday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The line of showers and storms will keep making its way into the South. Northern Mississippi...
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rain, severe storms possible today
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop late this morning in southeast Texas and are expected to make their way into Southwest Louisiana by the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said a squall line will move across the region late this afternoon or evening and exit the region by midnight or very early Thursday morning.
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
Severe weather threat shifts to the Ohio Valley Thursday
A cold front that prompted severe warnings across the South Wednesday pushes east Thursday, creating a risk for strong storms in the Ohio Valley.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
FOX Carolina
1.4-magnitude earthquake recorded in SC
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson around 2:15 p.m. South Carolina has been rocked by a historic number of earthquakes since December 2021.
WKRN
Tennessee disaster relief groups head to Alabama for tornado recovery
Alabama has been approved for a major disaster declaration after Thursday's tornado. Governor Kay Ivey said at least six people were killed. Two people were also killed in Georgia from the severe weather. Tennessee disaster relief groups head to Alabama …. Alabama has been approved for a major disaster declaration...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
‘It would have hit me’: Massive tornado seen crossing highway as Iowa records first January twister in decades
A rare twister was caught on camera as Iowa experienced its first January tornado in decades.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Alabama church finds hope, strength to rebuild after devastating tornado
Wadsworth Baptist Church was destroyed by a tornado that struck the rural town of Deatsville on Thursday.
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
WSFA
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
