publicnewsservice.org
Groups Gather in Olympia to Discuss WA 'Age Wave'
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered on Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The "Age Wave Coalition" breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Dungeness, a longtime member of the...
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
A Tesla plunged into a California pool after its driver accidentally crashed it through a wall, and teachers from a nearby preschool jumped in to save the 3 passengers
The passengers included a mother, grandmother and a four-year-old child who were rescued by two preschool faculty at a neighborhood school.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police: Rape suspect extradited from New York to Thurston County after investigation
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A rape suspect is being extradited from New York back to Thurston County to stand trial, following a months-long investigation by Olympia Police. According to the police department, an officer was temporarily assigned to their detective division in June 2022. The officer investigated a rape case with few leads, authorities say.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales
Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
thejoltnews.com
Accused DUI driver eluded officers from three agencies, including the new sheriff
A driver accused of eluding authorities while driving under the influence is now facing two separate bails totaling $75,000 after being pursued by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and two other police agencies. Last week, Sanders pursued a stolen vehicle that struck a Tumwater patrol car and fled towards west...
gograysharbor.com
Accident In Montesano Sends 15 Year Old To Hospital
State Patrol says a crash near Montesano Saturday sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Reports say a 76-year-old driver failed to yield when making a turn from State Route 12 to Monte Brady Road, hitting the car with the teenaged passenger. Another child in the car that was hit wasn’t hurt and neither driver was said to be injured.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Dam Filled With Water
Monrovia’s Sawpit Debris Basin, just below Canyon Park, is filled with water. The first time in years. … and plenty flowing downstream.
nwnewsradio.com
Family silent on what killed Olympia High School baseball player
PHOTO: Twitter post pays tribute to Solomon Gardner, 16, who died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A GoFundMe post says the boy known as “Solo” suffered a traumatic brain injury, but doesn’t say what caused it, noting only that “the event that brought him to this situation is not the focus at this time.” Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
KXRO.com
Grass Creek Bridge reopens earlier than expected; another project on SR 109 coming
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores has reopened as of today, four weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge can reopen following work done by Rognlin’s, Inc. that began on December 1 and was anticipated to last...
Chronicle
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County
The Washington State Patrol confirmed the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon. Johiadia Sealey, 26, was arrested following the crash, said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax in an email. Sealey was uninjured in the crash. The crash occurred at...
q13fox.com
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County
TENINO, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County. According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino. Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were...
Chronicle
Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County
Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
vvng.com
Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp. The collision involved two vehicles, a...
KXRO.com
Drug Task Force search warrant and arrests at South Aberdeen business
Badge create by KXRO. Not actual logo or branding. The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made an arrest at a South Aberdeen business for an employee selling drugs at work. According to the task force, on January 11 around 3pm, they served a Search Warrant at the Boone Street 7-Eleven located in South Aberdeen.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023
• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
KATU.com
Oregon Coast hit by mass power outages after strong morning winds
ASTORIA, Ore. — Strong winds along the Oregon Coast Monday morning led to widespread power outages along the northernmost cities and towns. As of 8:30 a.m. Pacific Power was reporting over 6,000 affected customers, with over 5,000 in the Warrenton-Astoria area alone. Pacific Power stated on its website that...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
