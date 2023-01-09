ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, WA

publicnewsservice.org

Groups Gather in Olympia to Discuss WA 'Age Wave'

With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered on Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The "Age Wave Coalition" breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Dungeness, a longtime member of the...
OLYMPIA, WA
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023

(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
WESTPORT, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales

Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
ABERDEEN, WA
gograysharbor.com

Accident In Montesano Sends 15 Year Old To Hospital

State Patrol says a crash near Montesano Saturday sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Reports say a 76-year-old driver failed to yield when making a turn from State Route 12 to Monte Brady Road, hitting the car with the teenaged passenger. Another child in the car that was hit wasn’t hurt and neither driver was said to be injured.
MONTESANO, WA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Dam Filled With Water

Monrovia’s Sawpit Debris Basin, just below Canyon Park, is filled with water. The first time in years. … and plenty flowing downstream.
MONROVIA, CA
nwnewsradio.com

Family silent on what killed Olympia High School baseball player

PHOTO: Twitter post pays tribute to Solomon Gardner, 16, who died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A GoFundMe post says the boy known as “Solo” suffered a traumatic brain injury, but doesn’t say what caused it, noting only that “the event that brought him to this situation is not the focus at this time.” Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
vvng.com

Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp. The collision involved two vehicles, a...
HESPERIA, CA
KXRO.com

Drug Task Force search warrant and arrests at South Aberdeen business

Badge create by KXRO. Not actual logo or branding. The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made an arrest at a South Aberdeen business for an employee selling drugs at work. According to the task force, on January 11 around 3pm, they served a Search Warrant at the Boone Street 7-Eleven located in South Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, WA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests

January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023

• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
CENTRALIA, WA
KATU.com

Oregon Coast hit by mass power outages after strong morning winds

ASTORIA, Ore. — Strong winds along the Oregon Coast Monday morning led to widespread power outages along the northernmost cities and towns. As of 8:30 a.m. Pacific Power was reporting over 6,000 affected customers, with over 5,000 in the Warrenton-Astoria area alone. Pacific Power stated on its website that...
ASTORIA, OR

