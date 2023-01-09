ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Vocal Ink Production South Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Success in North Carolina, While Western Maryland’s Vocal Ink Production North Studio Marks 13 Years of Active Service

mixonline.com
Vocal Ink Production Marks Anniversary

Charlotte, NC (January 11, 2023)—Vocal Ink Production, a full-service audio production and post-production company in Western Maryland (VIP) is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its second location, Vocal Ink Production South Recording Studio, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded by Tim Campbell in 2010, Vocal Ink Production operates two recording...
