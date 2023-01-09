ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ana Walshe – live: Missing mom left note for conman husband and sold off assets days before disappearance

Missing mother Ana Walshe sold off her assets for cash days before her disappearance and left behind an eerie note for her conman husband, it has been revealed. Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.He was arrested on 8 January and charged with hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.A huge search is underway, with investigators finding a...
Steak and a Good Time

10:24 a.m. A woman took off all her clothes and was trying to shoot up into her foot. 10:34 a.m. A truck driver approaching a red light accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and almost rammed into another vehicle. 11:04 a.m. A man saw someone riding his stolen...
Great Balls of Fire

12:53 a.m. A caller was concerned after being passed on the highway by a speeding Subaru with “continuous flames” coming from the car’s underside. 6:51 a.m. A shirtless man was running and doing jumping jacks. 7:08 a.m. The shirtless man was now shadowboxing. 8:44 a.m. A man...
The Best Knife Sharpening Tool of 2022

Sharpen your kitchen knives to sword-like precision and make cooking a breeze!. Almost every cooking process starts with the basic task of cutting or slicing the ingredients. You cannot cook any dish without cutting or chopping vegetables and/or meat. A blunted knife can make this process extremely difficult and time-consuming. To ensure precise cutting, a kitchen knife needs to be sharp and ultra-edged. You cannot purchase a new blade every time your knife goes blunt. So what is one to do in such a case? The solution is to have one or two handy knife-sharpening tools. This way, you won’t have to worry about the bluntness, just a quick swipe, and your knife will be as good as a new one within seconds!
Who’s to Blame? Hudson Valley Couple Looks to End ‘Lost in The Laundry’ Argument

If you are in a long-term relationship you already know that there are numerous things that can lead to you and your special someone getting into an argument. Some say the longer you are together the more things you'll have to fight about! If you've ever been in a "lovers quarrel" you know that sometimes you'll to any extreme to win the argument...LOL!! Some couples will even ask their favorite morning radio show and their fans for some help in deciding who is to blame.

