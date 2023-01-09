Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Phone Arena
Need a replacement battery for your iPhone or iPad? Better do it before March 1st!
Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.
brytfmonline.com
Apple will rethink iPhone 15 due to iPhone 14 Plus concerns
Apparently, Apple is having difficulties planning its new line of mobile phones. According to a post published on the Korean portal NavierThe reason is the sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, which prompted the company, after a poor performance, to rethink some of the strategies it adopted in its last generation.
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
What to expect from Apple in 2023
Apple had a safe but steady year, does it have any surprises in store for 2023?
Digital Trends
I don’t understand why Apple hates the 10th Gen iPad so much
I love using the iPad as my primary computer. No self-respecting digital nomad should be allowed to say those words. At least not in 2022, when iPadOS is still miles behind macOS, primarily because of Apple’s walled-garden approach to the iPad app ecosystem. Contents. But after spending well over...
Apple Insider
iPhone SE 4 allegedly canceled, perhaps over Apple's 5G modem failures
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple wanted to release aniPhone SE 4 in 2024 as a test bed for its in-house modem chip, but development failures may have led to the cancellation of the budget iPhone. The rumored iPhone...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
CNET
Apple May Add Touchscreens to Macs, Report Says
After years of avoiding the feature, Apple may be developing touchscreens for its Mac computers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The hands-on tech could reportedly debut on MacBook Pro laptops as early as 2025. The Pro would still have a traditional keyboard and trackpad, but its screen would let users swipe...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Apple’s iPad Mini Is $100 Off On Amazon
New Year, new iPad? While it’s likely not the most common New Year, New You spinoff, Amazon’s latest deal does in fact make it a reality. Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report ultra-portable and most compact iPad, the iPad Mini, is $100 off in every color on Amazon. That means you can get the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage in Starlight, Space Gray, pink, or purple for just $399.99. Those looking for more storage can also save on the 256GB model in a few shades.
TechRadar
Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year
Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
Apple could launch touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025
Apple is reportedly working on a touchscreen MacBook Pro, which is something it’s resisted releasing for years. According to the ever-reliable Mark Gurman, Apple has finally relented to industry momentum and is looking to release its first touchscreen laptop in 2025. If such a device did launch, Gurman claims...
Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch
Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
Apple Watch with next-gen display reportedly coming in 2025; here’s what to expect
Apple is set to make an upgrade to the Apple Watch display technology as soon as 2025, according to a new report from reliable analyst Ross Young. While the Apple Watch lineup currently uses OLED display tech, Young reports that Apple is targeting a switch to micro-LED starting in 2025…
Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the new model
Some Apple fans always need to ensure they have the latest and greats versions of Apple’s various products. Meanwhile, others know that there’s a lot of money to be saved by shopping for deals on earlier models. Today, there’s a sale at Best Buy on the last-gen iPad, offering an $80 discount on this popular model.
iPhone 15 will reportedly miss out on this Apple-made upgrade
iPhone 15 could miss out on another Apple-made upgrade in the form of a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, as well as the previously rumored 5G modem.
9to5Mac
Under-display Face ID again rumored for iPhone 16 Pro models
Under-display Face ID is – along with under-display Touch ID – one of those evergreen iPhone rumors. Now another report suggests that it will make an appearance (or lack of same… ) in the iPhone 16, and will be limited to the Pro models. The report suggests...
Kuo: Cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max to launch in 2024
A recent report claimed that Apple’s main focus this year is the first-gen mixed reality headset, which requires additional help from other hardware and software departments. As a result, Apple won’t bring significant updates to various core products this year, including Macs, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. But other reports say that Apple is working on a cheap $99 AirPods “Lite” variant that would compete against similarly priced earphones from competitors.
