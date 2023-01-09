Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
ambcrypto.com
Is Yuga Labs responsible for these changes in the NFT landscape? Details inside…
Yuga Labs drives growth in the Ethereum NFT market. Mutant Ape Yacht Club, BAYC see an increase in NFT volume and sales. According to data provided by Dune Analytics, there was a significant spike in the number of Ethereum [ETH] NFT trades over the last few months. One potential reason for this growth is the success of Yuga Labs, a company that takes up much of the Ethereum NFT market.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close
According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
ambcrypto.com
BTC pushes toward the highs of a two-month range, will the bulls be repelled?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin has crept upward to a two-month range high, and a reversal was more likely than a breakout. A move higher to $20k and above needs $17.8k flipped...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto At $30k-$40K This Year But 'People Aren't Ready'
Major cryptocurrencies were trading higher on Wednesday evening as the global market cap rose 2.5% to $880 billion at 7:38 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Avalanche (AVAX) +24.88% $15.87. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) +10.9% $1.82. Fantom (FTM) +9.2% $0.26. Why...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
Gemini escalates battle with billionaire Barry Silbert, terminates its ‘Earn’ product
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winkelvoss said in an open letter that DCG’s Genesis owes its customers $900 million.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin reaches a significant resistance zone, can the bulls conquer it?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $278 mark and its vicinity had a strong confluence of resistance levels. Traders can wait for a lower timeframe break in the structure downward before shorting. Binance...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
ambcrypto.com
Is Cardano’s latest upswing one of its many short bull runs? Decoding…
ADA hit a volume level that it last experienced in November. The RSI metric, however, indicated that there might be a price reversal soon. After what felt like a turbulent 2022, Cardano [ADA] appeared walked into 2023 on the green side of the market. As 2023 begins, the asset’s rally accumulated significant value and also witnessed other indicators rally.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s dev activity achieves new highs but DOT’s revenue tells a different tale
Polkadot’s development activity showed a promising future but that couldn’t be considered enough for DOT’s growth. Sentiment for DOT witnessed a decline along with social engagements and mentions. Polkadot [DOT] has been outperforming other cryptocurrencies in terms of development activity, according to recent data. However, despite this,...
ambcrypto.com
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
dailyhodl.com
Flare Network Plunges 87% As Long Awaited Airdrop to XRP Holders Goes Live
The highly anticipated Flare Network (FLR) airdrop to XRP holders has finally taken place, and has so far resulted in a sell-off for the long-awaited token. Flare Network, with its native FLR token, aims to essentially bring smart contract capabilities to various blockchain networks, starting with XRP and later Litecoin (LTC).
ambcrypto.com
Crypto Funding went down by 40% in 2022 compared to 2021: CoinGecko
As per a recent CoinGecko report, cryptocurrency projects received 42.5% less funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Crypto firms raised funds worth $21.26 billion last year. As per a CoinGecko report on 6 January, projects received 42.5% less crypto funding in 2022 than they did in 2021. Nonetheless, last year’s capital was significantly higher than 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Bruised tech investors are hedging their bets
There are two certainties in today's market: The tech sector has been beaten down and interest rates are higher.
ambcrypto.com
Can CHZ short sellers count on bullish exhaustion for a sizable retracement?
CHZ surpassed bearish expectations last week in favor of more upside. Directional uncertainty loomed as investors’ whale activity tanked. Roughly one week ago, AMBCrypto looked into Chiliz [CHZ] after it demonstrated signs of a potential retracement. However, the market took a different turn this week after the recent Bitcoin [BTC] rally, which subsequently triggered an extension of CHZ’s rally.
Comments / 0