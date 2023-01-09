THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs are back to NCHC conference play this weekend. UMD will take the road for a series against the Omaha Mavericks. The Bulldogs saw the Mavericks earlier this season at home. The series was split with UNO taking a 3-2 win in the opening game, but UMD bounced back Saturday night for a 3-2 overtime win. During the last series against Omaha, Owen Gallatin had a three point weekend and was then named the NCHC defenseman of the week. In Saturday's game, Quinn Olson netted the overtime goal with an assist from goalie Matthew Thiessen. That goal marked Olson's first goal of the season and Thiessen's first point as a Bulldog. Dating back to 1997, UMD has gone 28-13-4 against the Mavericks. At Baxter Arena, the Bulldogs have a record of 12-9.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO