FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL RETURNS TO ROMANO AFTER ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL ROAD STINT
The UMD men's basketball team (12-4 overall, 8-2 NSIC) will play host to a full slate of opponents for the first time in the new year this weekend. The Bulldogs first welcome Upper Iowa to town on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. for Pack the Gym Night before Winona State takes a visit to Romano on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. for 80s/Blackout Night.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD WOMEN'S & MEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD BEGIN 2023 WITH TOP PERFORMANCES
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's/women's indoor track & field teams began 2023 with a solid showing on Friday afternoon in Mankato, MN at the Minnesota State Invitational. Across both teams, the Bulldogs notched multiple PR's, along with a new facility record. Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State, St. Cloud State, and Winona State all competed on Friday.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD FOOTBALL'S OJILE AND LAING RECEIVE HONORABLE MENTIONS ON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. On Tuesday afternoon, The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2022 Don Hansen All-American Teams. Minnesota Duluth captains Brent Laing and Zach Ojile were among the honorable mentions.
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: BULLDOGS TAKE THE ROAD FOR SERIES AGAINST OMAHA
THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs are back to NCHC conference play this weekend. UMD will take the road for a series against the Omaha Mavericks. The Bulldogs saw the Mavericks earlier this season at home. The series was split with UNO taking a 3-2 win in the opening game, but UMD bounced back Saturday night for a 3-2 overtime win. During the last series against Omaha, Owen Gallatin had a three point weekend and was then named the NCHC defenseman of the week. In Saturday's game, Quinn Olson netted the overtime goal with an assist from goalie Matthew Thiessen. That goal marked Olson's first goal of the season and Thiessen's first point as a Bulldog. Dating back to 1997, UMD has gone 28-13-4 against the Mavericks. At Baxter Arena, the Bulldogs have a record of 12-9.
Reporter's Notebook: Caroline Lowe looks back on Katie Poirier case
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Caroline Lowe has been long removed from her time reporting in Minnesota, but learning about the death of Donald Blom brought her right back. "It's been just a big part of my life," she said. "The images of Katie in the convenience store, impossible to shake that."
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
northernnewsnow.com
NLX supporters think railway project can become reality this year
DULUTH, MN -- A bill that would fund the Northern Lights Express, a proposed passenger railway between Duluth and the Twin Cities, is once again on its way through the Minnesota legislature. The project has been the subject of controversy for years now, with opponents calling it a waste of...
trfradio.com
One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over
A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
northernnewsnow.com
Driver dies in collision with semi near McGregor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man died when his vehicle collided with a semi truck near McGregor Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crashed happened around 8:55 a.m. on Highway 210 in Jevne Township. Authorities say an 83-year-old man from Palisade, MN was heading east...
FOX 21 Online
What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?
DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189,000 square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Waddick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
boreal.org
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 11, 2023. On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. To read the full...
northernnewsnow.com
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
