Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
Albuquerque police investigate fatal moped crash
APD is still looking for a driver suspected in the incident.
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
Tiger cub found at crime scene temporarily at zoo, investigation ongoing
"It appears to be weaving in and out of people's legs out somewhere at the BioPark. Drinking water and doing kind of tiger cub things," said New Mexico Game and Fish Spokesperson Darren Vaughn.
U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session priorities, Violent Crime and Gang task force, Calm weather, Tiger cub update, Local choir raising funds
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Crime, education are top priorities heading into New Mexico legislature – With less than a week before the start of the next legislative session, Republicans and Democrats outlined their plans for the extra $3 billion in the upcoming budget. Legislators are saying they would like to use the […]
Bill reintroduced to address minors with guns after second incident at West Mesa HS
Tuesday, a West Mesa High School student was busted for having a gun on campus. It's not the first time a student has brought a gun to the high school this year. Last month, a gun went off in a wood shop class. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
Albuquerque FBI makes changes to Violent Crime and Gang Task Force
The feds said they know several gangs in New Mexico have created a hub here to traffic drugs from Mexican cartels.
fox10phoenix.com
‘Trail of blood’ leads New Mexico officers to Bengal tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers responding to a shooting said a "trail of blood" led them to find a tiger cub inside a residence. Albuquerque Police said officers were alerted about a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the southeastern portion of the city. They found someone shot in the leg outside a business.
2022 was another record-setting year for homicides in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record number of homicides to Albuquerque. In fact, the Albuquerque Police Department counted 10 more homicides than in 2021, the previous record-setting year. At the end of December 2022, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) published a list of 120 homicides that had occurred throughout the year. That count exceeds the […]
Albuquerque man avoids jail time in property clean-up case
Last month, city fire and code enforcement descended on the property.
Woman who killed another woman at Albuquerque hotel takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mary Jane Luna-Rubal, a woman who killed another woman at an Albuquerque hotel took a plea deal Wednesday. She was originally facing a first degree murder charge for fatally stabbing Olivia Herrera at the Desert Sands Inn near Tramway and I-40 in April of 2021. Luna-Rubal told police she and Herrera got […]
KRQE News 13
Blessed and Beautiful hosts fundraiser for unsolved murders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved. Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa...
KRQE News 13
ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
KOAT 7
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The traffic unit for the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash happened at Monroe Street NE and Candelaria Road NE. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and...
Shooting near University of New Mexico injures two juveniles
More information will be added to this article as it is released.
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
Woman involved in crime spree avoids prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021. A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New […]
Comments / 0