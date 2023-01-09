ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

City of Fresno creates storm relief centers amid severe weather

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

The city of Fresno has created storm relief centers to help keep those who are experiencing homelessness safe this week.

Over the weekend, we saw significant rain, trees coming down, power outages and more.

The storm moving through the area is now expected to bring more rain and potential damage.

The department of public works says they only had 50 calls for service over the weekend, in part thanks to preventative work they did around the city to take down trees that were vulnerable.

Now, to keep our population of people who are experiencing homeless safe, the city's four warming centers are transitioning to storm relief centers.

They will be open 24 hours a day through at least Sunday.

Poverello House will be providing three free meals a day, and the Fresno Police Department will be providing security.

The four warming center locations are the Ted C Wills Community Center, Mosqueda Community Center, Pinedale Community Center and Maxie L Parks Community Center.

Extra blankets and cots are also being brought in to be utilized as needed.

