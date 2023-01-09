Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska men's basketball loses to Illinois by 26 points with No. 3 Purdue up next
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball teams inconsistent season has taken another twist. After an overtime win against Minnesota on January 7, the Huskers lost 76-50 against Illinois on Tuesday night. Sam Griesel and Wilhelm Breidenbach combined for 23 points for NU but it wasn't enough as...
fox42kptm.com
Union Omaha announces 2023 regular season schedule
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha announced Wednesday its 2023 USL League One regular season schedule that will start in March and end in mid-October. The Owls are scheduled to play 16 home matches as part of a 32-game schedule, which is the longest in USL League One history.
Nebraska Football: Zavier Betts could make return to Huskers
As the Nebraska football team is looking to add more talent to the roster in order to help the Matt Rhule rebuild along, one name has started getting a surprising level of traction. Zavier Betts. There’s a reason why the name would excite Nebraska football fans. He’s long been the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska lays out plan to speed concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts detailed how the university is addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games. On Monday, Alberts said several steps have been taken to get hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Those steps...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton men's basketball snaps 3-game winning streak with loss against No. 4 UConn
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM0 — Big East preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 4 Connecticut beat Creighton 69-60 on Saturday, January 7. It was the first time in six all-time meetings between the two men's basketball programs that the Huskies...
fox42kptm.com
Three more coaches round out Husker Football's coaching staff under Matt Rhule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule has finished hiring his first full-time coaching staff with the addition of three more coaches, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Bob Wager will coach the tight ends. Rob Dvoracek will coach the linebackers, and Garret McGuire will...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
Nebraska Football: 5 Under-the-Radar Offseason Goals the Cornhuskers Must Accomplish
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's and his staff's to-do list in 2023 goes beyond roster reconstruction and recruiting.
Nebraska Football: Huskers add massive talent in WR transfer
The Nebraska football team has been slowly building up a very good roster since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln. On Monday night, about the same time that Georgia was scoring its 7,000th point against TCU, the Huskers landed the impact player that could be the cherry on the sundae. Former...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th
(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires
Nebraska football's coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. He spoke of "interacting" with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search. During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit)...
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
fox42kptm.com
Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
