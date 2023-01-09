ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfbe9_0k8fhCdc00

Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

“Go Vols,” Thornton announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 197-pound wide receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Thornton appeared in 25 games from 2021-22 with the Ducks. He recorded 26 receptions, 541 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, while totaling six rushing yards on two attempts.

Thornton was initially offered by Tennessee on April 25, 2019 under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The 2023 season will be the third for the Vols under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record as Tennessee’s head coach from 2021-22. He was hired in Jan. 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
kezi.com

Cam McCormick announces intention to transfer from Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. --Oregon Tight-End Cam McCormick announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal. McCormick who first came to Eugene in 2016, dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Ducks. McCormick said in part, "My time at Oregon has been truly amazing! Being a Duck was a...
EUGENE, OR
wvlt.tv

Webb School names new athletics director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023. Gill is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$1.1B Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number. A winner has not been found for nearly three months. Regardless of how...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy