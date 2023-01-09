ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Voro Motors Comes to Hawaii With Electric Scooters

Honolulu (KHON2) – Voro Motors now offers electric scooters to Hawaii residents. Now in Hawaii, Voro Motors carries new and certified refurbished electric scooters. Voro Motors includes sets of new standards on electric scooters by introducing the car grade tubeless tires. “Our mission is to to empower personal commutes...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Surfers charge 20+ foot waves at Waimea Bay

Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore. Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators. Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor

HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$50K grant allows for upgrades to a tiny home community in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community designed to help people get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness recently underswent some key upgrades. Kama’oku Kauhale is a collection of tiny 36 tiny homes located in Kapolei. The homes are for formerly homeless individuals, and the money was used to conduct renovations and upgrades.
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Calling all homeowners: Property tax appeals deadline on January 15

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The quest to save money and cut costs remains an ongoing battle for many local residents and that can include getting a handle on rising property taxes. At this week's city council budget committee meeting, officials emphasized the importance of appealing your property tax assessment if you have any concerns or questions.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed

Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy