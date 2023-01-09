Read full article on original website
Waikiki’s only full-selection grocery store now open
This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.
KHON2
Voro Motors Comes to Hawaii With Electric Scooters
Honolulu (KHON2) – Voro Motors now offers electric scooters to Hawaii residents. Now in Hawaii, Voro Motors carries new and certified refurbished electric scooters. Voro Motors includes sets of new standards on electric scooters by introducing the car grade tubeless tires. “Our mission is to to empower personal commutes...
Surfers charge 20+ foot waves at Waimea Bay
Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore. Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators. Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were […]
LIST: Top plant nurseries to check out on Oahu
Yelp came out with their list of best nurseries and gardening spots on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kakaako shoppers, businesses grapple with traffic ‘madness’ as road repairs continue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Businesses and consumers say the city’s sinkhole repairs in Kakaako and other road repair projects are turning the area into a hard-to-navigate maze. “No matter where you go ... you’re gonna run into some sort of traffic and, and especially during the daytime some sort of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An epic whale tale off Hawaii Island!. Crewmember Kelsi Kauhane got a video of her incredible close encounter with a humpback whale on Tuesday. “Once in a lifetime experience for sure,” Kauhane said. “I’ve been working on the water for over nine years now professionally for...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Pearl City retirees look forward to mochi pounding
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rituals and routines can bring meaning to our lives. One Pearl City couple really realized how much they loved their New Year's mochi pounding event when they couldn't have it for several years during COVID. Stan Lum is happy to be doing his favorite tradition...
KITV.com
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
Intentional fires ruin Waikiki surfboard racks, community wants a replacement
More than 1,000 surfboards went up in flames in two separate fires that the Honolulu Fire Department said were set intentionally. The Waikiki police substation is located next to the surf racks, but that did not stop the acts of arson.
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
$50K grant allows for upgrades to a tiny home community in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community designed to help people get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness recently underswent some key upgrades. Kama’oku Kauhale is a collection of tiny 36 tiny homes located in Kapolei. The homes are for formerly homeless individuals, and the money was used to conduct renovations and upgrades.
KITV.com
Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch
U.S. domestic flights have started to resume after a major technical issue grounded all thousands of flights overnight and into the morning hours. In Honolulu, airport officials say 83 flights were delayed and five canceled due to the glitch. Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch.
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
KITV.com
Calling all homeowners: Property tax appeals deadline on January 15
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The quest to save money and cut costs remains an ongoing battle for many local residents and that can include getting a handle on rising property taxes. At this week's city council budget committee meeting, officials emphasized the importance of appealing your property tax assessment if you have any concerns or questions.
KITV.com
HPU launches 'bounty' project aimed at removing derelict fishing debris from ocean
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) is now paying people to help clean the ocean. Eligible commercial fishers can get anywhere between $1 to $3 per dry pound of lost and abandoned fishing gear found at sea.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed
Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
