Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
thecomeback.com
Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) optimism dwindling for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, reports Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. What It Means:. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Jackson had a "strong chance" of returning for the Wild Card...
CBS Sports
Browns cut ties with Bernie Kosar after $19,000 bet on team's season finale vs. Steelers
Sports betting became legal in Ohio last week. Now it's the reason that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is out of a job. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kosar was relieved of his duties as a member of the team's pregame radio show. Kosar had acknowledged on social media that he placed a $19,000 wager on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers won, 28-14.
Russell Wilson reportedly could cost Denver Broncos’ chance at Sean Payton
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach,
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
NFL announces potential neutral site venue for AFC Championship
The National Football League has announced the venue for the AFC Championship if the Bills and Chiefs should meet in that contest.
The Media Column: After missing the playoffs again, how valuable is Belichick to the Patriots’ brand?
How valuable is Bill Belichick to the New England Patriots’ brand? After missing the playoffs again, it’s a question that Robert Kraft is probably asking.
Atlanta chosen as neutral site location for AFC Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, will host AFC Championship Game if it's between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills
Which version of Russell Wilson will the Broncos get in 2023?
There’s no denying that Russell Wilson had the worst season of his career in 2022. The 34-year-old quarterback threw a career-low 16 touchdown passes in 15 games and 11 interceptions, tied for the second-most in his career. He was also sacked a career-high 55 times. Not all of the...
FOX 2
Matt Holliday steps down as Cardinals bench coach
Matt Holliday has stepped down from a bench coach role with the St. Louis Cardinals, nearly two months after he agreed to take on the position.
