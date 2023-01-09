ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Abortion a surprise focus of the South Carolina Legislature

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly opened its 2023 legislative session Tuesday with a surprising priority: abortion. Many lawmakers thought the issue was just about settled during a bruising special session last year that strained Republicans before failing to change the 2021 state law banning abortions when cardiac activity is detected at about six weeks after conception.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he's moved to Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner.
FLORIDA STATE
An update from California's Office of Emergency Services on its severe weather

Strong winds and heavy rains have eased a bit and cleanup is underway this morning. So far in California, more than 17 people have died in the onslaught of storms. Much of the state remains under some form of severe weather warning as flooding, fallen trees, downed power lines are making driving particularly dangerous. More rain, though, is in the forecast after some record-setting amounts. Brian Ferguson is with California's Office of Emergency Services and joins us now. Thanks for being here, Brian. Can you tell us right off the bat here where you're seeing the most damage from this weather right now?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Charlotte man convicted in multimillion-dollar Medicaid scheme

A jury convicted Charlotte man Donald Booker, 57, of federal charges in connection with a scheme that fraudulently took more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, prosecutors said this week. According to court filings and trial testimony, Booker was the owner of Diagnostic Laboratories, a urine toxicology...
CHARLOTTE, NC
In-N-Out brings 'animal style' to Tennessee with plans to expand further in the U.S.

In-N-Out Burger is "double-doubling" down on growing its business, announcing it would open new locations in Tennessee, the farthest east the company has ever gone. The California-based fast food chain – where you can order your burger "Animal Style" off the company's "not-so-secret menu" – said Tuesday that it would open new restaurants in Tennessee as well as an "eastern territory office" in Franklin, just south of Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE
North Carolina bid awarded 2029 World University Games

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina was awarded the 2029 World University Games on Tuesday, two months after the state's bid for the 2027 games finished as the runner-up to South Korea. The executive committee of the International University Sports Federation, meeting in Lake Placid, New York, selected North Carolina...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
