Abortion a surprise focus of the South Carolina Legislature
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly opened its 2023 legislative session Tuesday with a surprising priority: abortion. Many lawmakers thought the issue was just about settled during a bruising special session last year that strained Republicans before failing to change the 2021 state law banning abortions when cardiac activity is detected at about six weeks after conception.
North Carolina's lack of workplace inspections is a decades-old issue
The Dilworth construction site where three men fell to their deaths on Jan. 2 had never been inspected by the North Carolina Department of Labor. That isn’t uncommon. North Carolina has about one compliance officer per county to conduct safety inspections. Many work sites are never inspected — unless there’s a tragedy.
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he's moved to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner.
An update from California's Office of Emergency Services on its severe weather
Strong winds and heavy rains have eased a bit and cleanup is underway this morning. So far in California, more than 17 people have died in the onslaught of storms. Much of the state remains under some form of severe weather warning as flooding, fallen trees, downed power lines are making driving particularly dangerous. More rain, though, is in the forecast after some record-setting amounts. Brian Ferguson is with California's Office of Emergency Services and joins us now. Thanks for being here, Brian. Can you tell us right off the bat here where you're seeing the most damage from this weather right now?
Charlotte man convicted in multimillion-dollar Medicaid scheme
A jury convicted Charlotte man Donald Booker, 57, of federal charges in connection with a scheme that fraudulently took more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, prosecutors said this week. According to court filings and trial testimony, Booker was the owner of Diagnostic Laboratories, a urine toxicology...
Storms keep pummeling California, causing widespread flooding and evacuations
In California, powerful storms have killed at least 17 people and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes. And more torrential rain is on the way. Here's California governor, Gavin Newsom. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GAVIN NEWSOM: We're not out of the woods. We expect these storms to continue...
GOP leaders in New York call on Rep. Santos to resign and give up his House seat
New York Republicans demanded Rep. George Santos give up his congressional seat because they say they can't trust him. NPR's A Martinez talks to Bruce Blakeman, county executive for Nassau County.
In-N-Out brings 'animal style' to Tennessee with plans to expand further in the U.S.
In-N-Out Burger is "double-doubling" down on growing its business, announcing it would open new locations in Tennessee, the farthest east the company has ever gone. The California-based fast food chain – where you can order your burger "Animal Style" off the company's "not-so-secret menu" – said Tuesday that it would open new restaurants in Tennessee as well as an "eastern territory office" in Franklin, just south of Nashville.
With nowhere else to go, some Massachusetts families are sleeping in the ER
In Massachusetts, dozens of homeless people spend each night in emergency rooms even though they are not sick. The state guarantees a right to shelter, yet these people have nowhere else to go.
NC House Speaker Tim Moore blasts Charlotte's proposed $13.5 billion transportation plan
North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore on Monday dismissed Charlotte’s proposed $13.5 billion transportation plan, saying it would spend too much money on things like rail transit, buses and bike lanes. Moore said for him to support the plan, “it needs to be focused on road capacity.”
How one Republican congressman is making sense of last week's chaos
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with veteran Republican Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas about how he's making sense of last week's chaos in electing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
North Carolina bid awarded 2029 World University Games
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina was awarded the 2029 World University Games on Tuesday, two months after the state's bid for the 2027 games finished as the runner-up to South Korea. The executive committee of the International University Sports Federation, meeting in Lake Placid, New York, selected North Carolina...
NC's Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of pro-Trump duo 'Diamond and Silk,' has died at 51
Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway, better known as half of the MAGA duo "Diamond and Silk," has died at 51. Her death was announced Monday night by the entertainers' verified social media accounts and by former president Donald Trump, prompting an outpouring of condolences from prominent conservative figures. The pair's social media...
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
Parts of California, such as Santa Cruz, get a break from relentless storms
With a brief break in the storms hitting the state, businesses in the Santa Cruz area are trying to clean up. Officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected storm hits next week.
Storms continue to hit California, forcing evacuations in cities like Santa Barbara
Storms continue to pummel California. Parts of Santa Barbara as well as the nearby towns of Montecito and Carpenteria have been evacuated due to fears of mudslides. More rain is on the way. Matt Guilhem is a native of the Inland Empire. After growing up in the region, he went...
A 5-year-old was swept away by floodwaters as California's heavy storms continue
A 5-year-old boy was swept away in floodwaters as another powerful storm battered California on Monday, according to local media and the Associated Press. A search for the boy was reportedly called off after seven hours because of dangerous water levels. The boy's mother was driving a truck around 7:50...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.
