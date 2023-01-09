Read full article on original website
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
WebMD
Fewer Kids Being Vaccinated Against Measles, CDC Says
Jan. 12, 2023 -- For the second straight year, the percentage of schoolchildren immunized against measles fell below a critical rate necessary to prevent the virus from spreading in the community, federal health officials say. More than 250,000 kids who started kindergarten last fall might be at risk, with only...
WebMD
Add This to the List of Long COVID Symptoms: Stigma
Jan. 13, 2023 – People with long COVID may have dizziness, headaches, sleep problems, sluggish thinking, and many other problems. But they can also face another problem – stigma. Most people with long COVID find they’re facing stigma due to their condition, according to a new report from...
WebMD
6 Minutes of Exercise May Help Shield Your Brain From Alzheimer's
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Six minutes of high-intensity exercise might prolong the lifespan of a healthy brain, perhaps delaying the start of Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s diseases, a new, small study suggests. Researchers found that short but intense cycling increased the production of a protein called brain-derived...
WebMD
What Is Phage Therapy?
Phages, or bacteriophages, are viruses that kill certain bacteria. They occur naturally all over the world – in the soil, water, and even in your body. They can fight off bacteria that aren’t able to be killed by other medications. If every antibiotic has failed to help you get over an infection, phage therapy may be able to do the job instead. These viruses can be life saving.
WebMD
What Are Hip Abduction Pillows?
Perhaps you or someone you know is preparing for an invasive surgery that requires stabilization of the lower body as a part of the healing process. If this is the case, your doctor has likely suggested the use of hip abduction pillows, specifically the use of a hip abduction pillow after hip surgery. Although this is not to be used as your primary source of treatment, it is a useful tool that might be offered by a doctor or can be requested by the patient.
WebMD
Why Doesn't the U.S. Have at-Home Tests for the Flu?
Jan. 11, 2023 – When a fever and sore throat or cough strike, the symptoms point to many possible illnesses. Common culprits are influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), or COVID-19. Americans are now accustomed to buying at-home COVID test kits, swabbing, waiting, and interpreting the results themselves. But what about at-home tests for the flu?
WebMD
Fast-Food Fans May Face Liver Damage
Jan. 13, 2023 – A new study that shows the harm to the liver of eating fast food might provide people with motivation to eat less of it in the new year. The study found that eating at least 20% of total daily calories from fast food can increase the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition where fat builds up in the liver. The disease can lead to cirrhosis and its complications, including liver failure and liver cancer.
WebMD
Manicure Gone Wrong Leads to Cancer Diagnosis
Jan. 13, 2023 -- A California woman developed skin cancer after getting a cut during a manicure. Now, she and her doctor are spreading the word about her ordeal as a lesson that speed and persistence in seeking treatment are the keys that make her type of cancer – squamous cell carcinoma – completely curable.
WebMD
New Guidelines for Kids With Obesity: What Parents Should Know
New guidelines in 15 years for evaluating and treating kids and adolescents with overweight or obesity. If you only saw the headlines, you might think that when a youngster is a few pounds overweight, their pediatrician will prescribe a weight loss drug or bariatric surgery. The reality is much less alarming. The guidelines take a deep dive into evidence-based treatments at various levels.
WebMD
Tips for New CPAP Users in 2023
As a new CPAP user, you may be feeling a lot of anxiety or apprehension about using your new CPAP machine in 2023. As a longtime user of CPAP, I wanted to share some of my top tips to make using your machine as smooth as possible in the new year.
