Georgia State

allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Awards $155 Million in Construction Contracts in November

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November 2022. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74 percent of the awarded funds.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records

Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tip laws in Georgia explained

Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
AL.com

Georgia Power nuclear plant delay caused by vibrating pipe will cost at least $30 million

Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites

This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. State […] The post Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers considering ways to deal with cannabis waste

(The Center Square) — Georgia state lawmakers are pondering how the state should regulate the waste generated from the legal manufacturing of cannabis products, including hemp and medical marijuana. Last week, the House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste and Recycling held a two-day hearing to discuss the possibilities, which include composting, additional manufacturing and energy production. "People have asked me, 'well, how did this concept come to be?'" state Rep....
WJBF

Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WVNews

US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia gas tax suspension set to end, prices expected to rise

ATLANTA - After months of extensions, Georgia's suspension of the state's motor fuel tax is set to expire on Tuesday. Kemp had broad bipartisan support in March when he signed a law suspending the fuel tax through May 31 amid soaring prices at gas pumps and grocery stores. Since then he has ordered seven separate extensions of the tax break, which state law allows as long as lawmakers ratify the action when they reconvene in 2023.
pickensprogress.com

How will arctic snap affect Georgia crops and landscape plants?

Resist pruning now as damaged twigs can protect to plants. With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.
