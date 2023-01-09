Read full article on original website
Related
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Awards $155 Million in Construction Contracts in November
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November 2022. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74 percent of the awarded funds.
Gas prices shoot up across Georgia as nearly-long tax suspension ends
ATLANTA — Gas prices are going up all across Georgia after the state’s long gas tax holiday came to an end Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the state’s gas tax last March, saving Georgians roughly 30 cents per gallon. “Well, it’s crazy. I don’t have to...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Economic Development Commissioner Named Georgia Trend’s 2023 Georgian of the Year
Georgia Trend magazine recently released its list of Most Influential Georgians for 2023. Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson was named Georgia Trend’s 2023 Georgian of the Year. It was 2010 and Gov. Sonny Perdue’s last legislative session had ended. And Pat Wilson was tired. He’d served...
Georgia Hunters Invited to Provide Comments on Future Hunting Seasons, Regulations
If you're a Georgia hunter with ideas about hunting seasons and related regulations, January's your opportunity to share your thoughts with Georgia state wildlife officials.
Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tip laws in Georgia explained
Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
allongeorgia.com
Commissioner Russell R. McMurry Named to Georgia Trend’s Most Influential Georgians List
Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E., has been named to Georgia Trend’s 2023 list of Most Influential Georgians. This is the sixth consecutive year that McMurry has been recognized by Georgia Trend. In 2018, the magazine named him Georgian of the Year. McMurry was recognized for...
Georgia Power nuclear plant delay caused by vibrating pipe will cost at least $30 million
Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
Georgia drivers stunned at rising prices after gas tax reinstated
ATLANTA — Georgia's state gas tax is back in place after being suspended for 10 months. Because of inflation and the rising cost of oil, the tax has gone up slightly. The tax is now 31 cents for regular unleaded gas and about 35 cents for diesel. Robert Jennings...
Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites
This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. State […] The post Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia lawmakers considering ways to deal with cannabis waste
(The Center Square) — Georgia state lawmakers are pondering how the state should regulate the waste generated from the legal manufacturing of cannabis products, including hemp and medical marijuana. Last week, the House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste and Recycling held a two-day hearing to discuss the possibilities, which include composting, additional manufacturing and energy production. "People have asked me, 'well, how did this concept come to be?'" state Rep....
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 “School Choice Week in Georgia,” Recognizes Options as Valuable for Education Quality
Gov. Brian Kemp has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 School Choice Week in Georgia. With this proclamation, Gov. Kemp joined leaders across the country who have officially recognized the Week as a time to celebrate educational options. Gov. Kemp’s proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school...
Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WVNews
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
allongeorgia.com
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Georgia Affected by Sept. 3-4 Flooding
WASHINGTON – Georgia businesses and residents affected by flooding on Sept. 3-4, 2022, are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today. Administrator Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Georgia Governor Brian...
Lawmaker says raising tax on cigarettes will boost economy and Georgians' health
LISTEN: Georgia has the second lowest state tobacco tax in the nation. One lawmaker says raising that tax to match the federal average will not only increase revenue but improve the health of Georgians. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Georgia's tobacco tax is the second-lowest in the nation, behind only...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia gas tax suspension set to end, prices expected to rise
ATLANTA - After months of extensions, Georgia's suspension of the state's motor fuel tax is set to expire on Tuesday. Kemp had broad bipartisan support in March when he signed a law suspending the fuel tax through May 31 amid soaring prices at gas pumps and grocery stores. Since then he has ordered seven separate extensions of the tax break, which state law allows as long as lawmakers ratify the action when they reconvene in 2023.
pickensprogress.com
How will arctic snap affect Georgia crops and landscape plants?
Resist pruning now as damaged twigs can protect to plants. With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.
Comments / 1