Billy Cantrell
2d ago
lmao and the superintendent of Marshall County schools claims the cause was because insulation was blown away from the eve's...SOMEBODY NEEDS TO INVESTIGATE WHY this happened to 5-6 schools and quit with the circle talk excuses 😡😡😡
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Speed limit to be lowered in Caldwell County school zone, site of wreck that claimed teenage student's life
PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change. Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022. The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Getting help is not a weakness.' South Marshall students win big in statewide mental health awareness contest
BENTON, KY — With middle and high school students all across Kentucky submitting entries to the Reduce Mental Health Stigma Media Contest, a pair of eighth graders from South Marshall Middle School took home one of the three Grand Prize wins. Their message? Anyone can struggle with mental health,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Structural issues cause closure of bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County
SEDALIA, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County was found to be structurally unsound and will be closed until further notice. According to a Wednesday release from the KYTC, inspectors determined the Little Cypress Branch Bridge should be closed to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid Abatement Advisory commission hosts second meeting in Paducah
PADUCAH — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission hosted another town hall meeting on Tuesday in Paducah at the W.C Young Community Center. The focus was discussion of the different options of disbursing Kentucky's $842 million portion of the national $26 billion settlement with opioid companies. Tuesday night’s meeting was...
westkentuckystar.com
U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center
The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
wpsdlocal6.com
Construction of Paducah City Block Project set to begin this month
PADUCAH — After years of planning, meeting and voting during commission meetings, a major Paducah construction project will begin this month. Public opinion for and against the City Block Project is split. Folks with one business we spoke with say they support the change to the downtown landscape, but...
Eight students injured in school bus crash Monday morning in Christian County
A school bus carrying students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle and Christian County High was involved in a crash on Monday morning.
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen Mayfield skid steer found in Arkansas; suspect sought
A theft suspect is being sought after a piece of heavy equipment rented in Mayfield was not returned in December, and was later recovered in Arkansas. The owner of a Mayfield equipment rental business told Kentucky State Police he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12, to be returned on December 19. On the 19th, the business owner contacted the individual, asking when he would return the equipment. The suspect reportedly claimed the skid steer had been stolen from a Paducah address the previous night. However, GPS tracking installed on the equipment indicated that the skid steer had been transported to Blytheville, Ark. on December 13.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’
A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest
Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
kbsi23.com
Raising awareness about human trafficking
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission pushes to make changes to public comments policy for commission meetings
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah could soon change its rules on how the public provides commentary at meetings. On Tuesday, the newly elected Paducah City Commission's first meeting of 2023 took place at West Kentucky and Community Technical College's Crounse Hall. The proposed ordinance would ease some of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting locally owned pharmacies
PADUCAH — Winter break is over and kids are back in class, including kids who may depend on ADHD medication. But parents are finding it hard to come by amid an ongoing an Adderall shortage the Food and Drug Administration first announced in October. The shortage is affected pharmacies in the Local 6 area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Faith L. Powers was last seen Sunday night in the area of Bryants Ford Road in Paducah. Faith is described...
thunderboltradio.com
Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
KFVS12
Ky. State Police investigating stolen motorcycle
SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are investigating a motorcycle theft. According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. It was reportedly stolen from the area of Nelms Lane in Salem, Ky....
