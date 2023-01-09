ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Comments / 1

Billy Cantrell
2d ago

lmao and the superintendent of Marshall County schools claims the cause was because insulation was blown away from the eve's...SOMEBODY NEEDS TO INVESTIGATE WHY this happened to 5-6 schools and quit with the circle talk excuses 😡😡😡

Reply
2
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid Abatement Advisory commission hosts second meeting in Paducah

PADUCAH — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission hosted another town hall meeting on Tuesday in Paducah at the W.C Young Community Center. The focus was discussion of the different options of disbursing Kentucky's $842 million portion of the national $26 billion settlement with opioid companies. Tuesday night’s meeting was...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

U.S. DOE Paducah site building new emergency operations center

The U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently broke ground on its new emergency operations center. It's intended to improve coordination and response to emergencies for the 3,500-acre facility. The new 3,500-square-foot building should be completed in April. It will replace the existing building constructed in 1990. The new facility...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Construction of Paducah City Block Project set to begin this month

PADUCAH — After years of planning, meeting and voting during commission meetings, a major Paducah construction project will begin this month. Public opinion for and against the City Block Project is split. Folks with one business we spoke with say they support the change to the downtown landscape, but...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Stolen Mayfield skid steer found in Arkansas; suspect sought

A theft suspect is being sought after a piece of heavy equipment rented in Mayfield was not returned in December, and was later recovered in Arkansas. The owner of a Mayfield equipment rental business told Kentucky State Police he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12, to be returned on December 19. On the 19th, the business owner contacted the individual, asking when he would return the equipment. The suspect reportedly claimed the skid steer had been stolen from a Paducah address the previous night. However, GPS tracking installed on the equipment indicated that the skid steer had been transported to Blytheville, Ark. on December 13.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive

A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’

A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest

Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Raising awareness about human trafficking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting locally owned pharmacies

PADUCAH — Winter break is over and kids are back in class, including kids who may depend on ADHD medication. But parents are finding it hard to come by amid an ongoing an Adderall shortage the Food and Drug Administration first announced in October. The shortage is affected pharmacies in the Local 6 area.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Ky. State Police investigating stolen motorcycle

SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are investigating a motorcycle theft. According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. It was reportedly stolen from the area of Nelms Lane in Salem, Ky....
SALEM, KY

