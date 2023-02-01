ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers 'Couldn't Be Happier' With This Giant, Cozy Blanket That's Big Enough to Keep the Whole Family Warm

By Kay Snowden
Are you tired of fighting over blankets on the couch or constantly having to readjust your blanket while snuggling with your family? We feel you! As the winter season dives even more deeply into chilly temperatures, this might be the perfect time to invest in a giant cozy blanket that everyone can cuddle under. Not only will it bring your family closer together, but it’s also a practical solution to those pesky blanket woes. And we found the absolutely perfect blanket for everything from afternoon movie marathons to epic blanket forts. And the best part? You can earn $25 off when you use the code VDAY at checkout.

Touting its products as the “biggest, best blankets in the world,” the Big Blanket Co. offers several styles of soft and cozy throw blankets that measure a whopping 10 by 10 feet. Before starting the company in 2018, co-founders Bryan Simpson and Dane Watts had uncovered a problem: The average throw blanket is 50” x 60” and the average human is 65” tall. They did the math and it simply didn’t add up — especially for Dane, who’s 6’8″ and really hates small blankets. So, Dane retired from his career playing professional basketball and Bryan quit his day job, and the two set out to not only make the biggest blanket, but the best blanket in cloud-like materials.

Now the big result of that dream has been welcomed into more than 150,000 homes. Nearly 8,000 reviews on the company’s website give Big Blankets an impressive 4.9 stars, with shoppers raving about the quality and size. For perspective, Big Blankets are four times the size of an average throw blanket and larger than a king-size blanket. Among the things Big Blanket Co. notes can easily fit inside the 10′ by 10′ comfort of a Big Blanket?: Sumo wrestler Yama, 7’4″ Serbian basketball player Boban Marjanović, and, of course, the whole family.

We chose three Big Blanket options that your family might enjoy cuddling under, so check out the descriptions below to see whether the Original Stretch, Premier Plush, or Premium Woven is right for your clan. Or, we totally understand if you just want to keep it all to yourself and wrap up like a human burrito!

Original Stretch Blanket

The Original Stretch is the company’s best-selling 10′ x 10′ throw blanket, featuring a specially formulated blend of polyester and spandex with temperature-regulating fabric, so you don’t get too hot or cold. Made with a four-way stretch that’s four times softer than standard throw blankets or king-size blankets, it’s like the yoga pants of blankets.

Premier Plush Blanket

The Premier Plush blanket is a 10’ x 10’ breathable, all-season microfiber blanket that wraps you in cozy for Sunday morning coffee cuddles or rainy afternoon naps. The luxuriously plush microfiber is so soft and fluffy that even clouds are jealous. The billowed texture is also pet-friendly for hiding Fido’s fur.

Premium Woven Blanket

Style and comfort had a baby and here it is: The Premium Woven blanket is a 10’x10′ light and soft tight-knit textured throw blanket in modern patterns that look great on the bed or couch. It’s perfect for Instagram-worthy bedrooms, stunning sofa upgrades, and stylish self care.

