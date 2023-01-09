Dr. Dre Slams ‘Divisive, Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Self-Promotional Video

Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Comments / 0