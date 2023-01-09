Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s […]
San Antonio Spurs set NBA single-game attendance record in first game at Alamodome since 2002
The San Antonio Spurs set the NBA single-game attendance record for a regular-season game with 68,323 fans on hand on Friday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Comments / 0