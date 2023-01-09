Read full article on original website
Buying a home became a key way to build wealth. What happens if you can’t afford to?
Rebecca Bush started her home search in January of 2020. “I thought maybe I’ll find the perfect house in the next couple of months, and then it will line up with when my lease ends,” the 27-year-old says. “Obviously we all know what happened in March.”. Coronavirus....
Changes that eased access to health care during the pandemic will soon be reversed
Several changes that lowered barriers to health care and services during the pandemic are about to expire. One program supported free tests and vaccination for COVID-19, the other made it possible for people to stay on Medicaid without having to fill out paperwork frequently. Now, these programs are about to end, leaving patients and experts worried about the fallout.
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review
President Biden’s personal attorneys have discovered classified documents among what appear to be Obama-era records when the current president was vice president, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, the special counsel to the president. Biden’s attorneys found the documents while packing other materials in a locked closet at...
A special counsel will probe government documents at Biden’s home and private office
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate how classified documents came to be located at President Biden’s Delaware residence and a think tank office in Washington he used for about three years. Garland named former Justice Department official Robert Hur to conduct the high-profile inquiry...
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
