Watch: Antony Brilliant Goal For Manchester United v Charlton, Carabao Cup
Antony has scored once again to give Manchester United the lead vs Charlton. Watch the goal here.
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC
Miguel Azeez: Wigan Athletic sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Miguel Azeez from Premier League side Arsenal on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 20-year-old spent time on loan with League One side Portsmouth last season, making 10 appearances for the club. An England youth international, Azeez spent the first half of...
BBC
Hillsborough: Safety body 'concerned' by overcrowding reports during FA Cup tie
The government's advisor on safety at sports grounds is "concerned" by reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during the FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they were crammed in.
BBC
Andy Carroll: Reading striker signs new deal until summer 2024
Former England striker Andy Carroll has signed a new contract with Reading until the end of next season. Carroll's current deal was set to end after this weekend's Championship game against Queen's Park Rangers. The former England striker, 34, has scored four goals in 17 games this season after a...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
AP Interview: How Arsenal reconnected with its fans
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal, one of the most storied teams in English soccer, has endured some turbulent times since it last won the Premier League title 19 years ago. Now, sitting at the top of the table with a young and exciting team, it feels unrecognizable to the club that sparked such vocal criticism from its own fans over that period.
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says 'I'm not a magician' as he highlights lack of spending
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "not a magician" as he tries to keep his side competing with their rivals. Rodgers was speaking before his side travel to Newcastle United for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT. Leicester's only outlay last summer was on...
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
BBC
Arsenal charged over player behaviour against Oxford
Arsenal have been charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during the 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford. The charge relates to an incident in the 34th minute of the victory in round three against the League One side. Some Arsenal players surrounded referee...
BBC
Cymru Premier: Gwyn Derfel to leave general manager's role
Cymru Premier general manager Gwyn Derfel will leave his role at the end of the month. Derfel succeeded John Deakin as Welsh Premier League secretary in 2012. He was responsible for the introduction of the Cymru C team in 2018 and oversaw the rebranding of the league as the Cymru Premier a year later.
BBC
Inter Milan 2-1 Parma: Inter need extra time to knock out Gianluigi Buffon's side
Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16. Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury. Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave Parma the lead but...
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday defend stewarding after reports of overcrowding at Newcastle tie
Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in. Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the...
Tony Mowbray dismisses reports of Sunderland recalling Jack Diamond
Looks like Sunderland winger Jack Diamond will be remaining with Lincoln this season.
BBC
James Bolton: Plymouth Argyle defender will 'cherish every moment' after injury return
Plymouth Argyle defender James Bolton says he will not take playing football for granted ever again after his first start in almost 10 months. The 28-year-old began Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final win over Bristol Rovers after recovering from a foot injury he sustained last March. His time at Argyle...
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC
Nice 6-1 Montpellier: Ross Barkley and Nicolas Pepe both score twice in big win
England midfielder Ross Barkey scored twice with on-loan Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe also getting two goals as Nice thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1. Pepe got the first in the 15th minute and Kephren Thuram-Ulien made it 2-0. Wales international Aaron Ramsey set up Pepe for the third and Andy Delort...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
BBC
Kilmarnock: Kyle Lafferty 'bursting' to face Celtic in Scottish League Cup semi-final after 10-game ban
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Kyle Lafferty is so keen to return from suspension for Kilmarnock against Celtic he has been providing...
BBC
'Worrying level of disorder' in football as arrests at games rise
The number of arrests has increased and there is a "worrying level of disorder" at football games, says the UK's Football Policing Unit lead. A UKFPU report, released on Thursday, shows 999 arrests were made between 1 July and 31 December 2022, a 10% increase on the same period last year.
