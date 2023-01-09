ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in storage container on porch of home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a gruesome discovery on the porch of a vacant home.

Baltimore police said in a news release that officers were called to a vacant property on Jan. 5 after a report of a suspicious package. Officers said they found a storage container on the home’s porch “emanating a foul smell.”

Investigators determined there was a body inside the storage container and said in the news release that the case was ruled a homicide. Officers said the body was an adult male who had been stabbed to death.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or said when he may have been killed, WJZ reported.

Investigators have not commented on potential suspects or motives, according to WMAR.

©2022 Cox Media Group

