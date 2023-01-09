ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Chase Carter, former Michigan State DL, reveals FCS transfer destination

Chase Carter is moving on from East Lansing. The former Michigan State defensive end has committed with FCS Incarnate Word via the transfer portal. Carter will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cardinals. Incarnate Word, out of San Antonio, went 12-2 last season before falling to North Dakota...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State DE announces transfer destination

A month after entering the transfer portal, Chase Carter found a new school. The former Michigan State true freshman defensive end signed with University of the Incarnate Word, the program announced on Wednesday. Carter has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Incarnate Word is an FCS program in San Antonio. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason

Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career.  On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance

Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Isaac TeSlaa, Hillsdale College WR transfer, announces SEC commitment

Isaac TeSlaa, a Hillsdale College wide receiver transfer, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. TeSlaa, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, announced his decision to commit to Arkansas. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Nebraska, Miami, Houston, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Colorado, Arizona and Purdue. TeSlaa is from Hudsonville, Michigan (Unity Christian). TeSlaa was recruited to Arkansas by wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.
HILLSDALE, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU

Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Makes Impressive AP Poll History

The final AP Top 25 Poll results were released on Tuesday following Monday night's National Championship game. The Michigan Wolverines, who were previously ranked No. 2, finished their 2022 campaign with a No. 3 ranking. With this ranking, the program notches its first back-to-back top 3 finish ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight

The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lansing, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LANSING, MI

