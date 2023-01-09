Read full article on original website
Chase Carter, former Michigan State DL, reveals FCS transfer destination
Chase Carter is moving on from East Lansing. The former Michigan State defensive end has committed with FCS Incarnate Word via the transfer portal. Carter will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cardinals. Incarnate Word, out of San Antonio, went 12-2 last season before falling to North Dakota...
Former Michigan State DE announces transfer destination
Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason
Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
Dug McDaniel hospitalized before MSU game; why this Michigan star stuck up for a Hoosier
It was the second game of the season when Michigan basketball's Hunter Dickinson and Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates, a former five-star recruit, put on a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Dickinson put up a game-high 31 points and seven rebounds, Bates scored 30 and the Wolverines held off a pesky Eagles...
Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career. On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance
Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
Isaac TeSlaa, Hillsdale College WR transfer, announces SEC commitment
Isaac TeSlaa, a Hillsdale College wide receiver transfer, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. TeSlaa, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, announced his decision to commit to Arkansas. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Nebraska, Miami, Houston, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Colorado, Arizona and Purdue. TeSlaa is from Hudsonville, Michigan (Unity Christian). TeSlaa was recruited to Arkansas by wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.
Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU
Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
Look: Michigan Football Makes Impressive AP Poll History
The final AP Top 25 Poll results were released on Tuesday following Monday night's National Championship game. The Michigan Wolverines, who were previously ranked No. 2, finished their 2022 campaign with a No. 3 ranking. With this ranking, the program notches its first back-to-back top 3 finish ...
Jim Harbaugh contract: HC lands largest payday of Michigan tenure in 2022 following bonus payments
Jim Harbaugh has recorded the highest earnings of his tenure as Michigan coach finishing the 2022 season with just over $10 million per MLive. After Harbaugh’s team won the B1G for a second straight year, he would see the $7.05 million base salary added to with numerous bonuses and incentives.
Michigan State Spartans beat Wisconsin Badgers, 69-65: Game thread recap
Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. TV: ESPN. ...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight
The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
GR players picked for McDonald’s basketball exhibition
Two metro Grand Rapids students have been nominated to play in elite national basketball games based on their skills.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Students suspended as result of racist taunts at basketball game, Jenison superintendent says
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Jenison Public Schools has suspended students who played a part in allegedly making racist monkey noises at Wyoming Public Schools basketball players during a game last month. Superintendent Brandon Graham said the district has taken “out-of-school disciplinary action” against students who were involved in the...
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
The Catholic High School League’s Central Division is chaos and we’re here for it. With so many ranked teams in one division, it really throws rankings for a loop.
Lansing, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
