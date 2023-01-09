Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Man dies after shooting in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY - A man is in custody following a deadly shooting in Pulaski County Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane around 3:20 p.m. after a report that a male victim was shot in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
KOMU
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting at Columbia mobile home community
COLUMBIA - A male suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The incident followed an hours-long standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers first responded to a report of a weapon disturbance at Stonegate Mobile Home Community around...
KOMU
Columbia woman dies after vehicle overturns near I-70 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died after a vehicle overturned near an Interstate 70 ramp Monday morning, police announced Tuesday. Kira Shocks, 22, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy which was traveling east on the I-70 on-ramp near West Boulevard and Business Loop 70. The driver, an adult...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A couple in Fayette County has to start over after losing everything in a house fire just weeks before they’re due to have a baby. It should be an exciting time for Jake Eitel and Shelby Holland who are due to welcome a baby girl in the coming weeks. But the couple has faced a series of hard times, including losing their home and nearly everything inside.
kwayradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
KOMU
CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday
COLUMBIA − A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger. Jordan Pruyn, of Columbia, was taken to a local hospital after he was shot...
KAAL-TV
Fillmore County crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries
(ABC 6 News) – A semi vs. vehicle crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning has left a man facing life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:36 a.m., a 2015 Chevy Equinox was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 while a 2018 Freightliner semi was traveling northbound on Hwy 63, when both vehicles collided near County Road 14 in Bloomfield Township.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
KIMT
North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
KOMU
Holts Summit man faces nine charges after hours-long standoff
HOLTS SUMMIT — Callaway County prosecutors charged Maurice Daniel Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit with nine counts Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and barricaded himself in a home over the weekend. The charges include two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping,...
KOMU
Gasconade County man charged after drug-related search warrant
GASCONADE — A Bland, Missouri, man was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor Tuesday after a narcotics search warrant was served at a residence. David J. Thomas is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCRG.com
Decorah man arrested after alleged public intoxication, theft at Walmart
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man was arrested and charged with theft, public intoxication and consumption of alcohol in a public place after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart on Saturday. Decorah police and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office were called to the scene for a report of shoplifting at...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know today: Thursday, Jan. 12
A male suspect died following a hours-long standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The man had allegedly caused a weapon disturbance at Stonegate Mobile Home Community, to which police and other forces responded starting around 1:15 p.m. Police have...
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a shooting in Mason City. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree theft, and first-degree robbery. Mason City police say Tidemanson got into a fight with another person on the evening of...
KAAL-TV
$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
KOMU
Two charged with trafficking drugs in Pettis County after fentanyl found
PETTIS COUNTY - Two people were charged in separate cases this month after law enforcement say they found fentanyl in their possession. Jonathan Dubois, 29, and Virginia Weaver, 50, are each charged with second-degree trafficking drugs. Dubois is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
KIMT
Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to gun shots and death threats
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of shooting at and threatening another man is pleading not guilty. Robert Dean Fulk, 34 of Nora Springs, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, and going armed with intent. Court documents state Fulk fired at least...
Comments / 0