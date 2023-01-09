ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

B1G basketball notebook: The conference's hottest team is ... Michigan State

Michigan State traveled to Wisconsin on Tuesday night winners of a half-dozen games in a row. But you can pardon some if they thought the winning streak was a bit of a mirage, considering the last 5 victories had all been at the Breslin Center, after the Spartans started the run with a win at Penn State. But validation would come only after MSU earned a victory in a hostile Big Ten environment.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs

The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin picks up transfer pledge from 2nd WR out of Cincinnati

Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have been busy this offseason. In particular, the Badgers have added to their receiving corps. The latest is Quincy Burroughs, who reunites with Fickell after spending his true freshman season with the Bearcats. He did not appear in any games last season. Burroughs...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl takes the court ahead of Michigan State game

University of Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl walks onto the court without a boot on his right ankle Tuesday night as the 18th-ranked Badgers prepare to face the Michigan State Spartans. Locations. Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl misses a second straight game with ankle injury. The Badgers don't have leading scorer Tyler Wahl...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers land freshman All-American transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
saturdaytradition.com

Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB

Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin

Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
JEFFERSON, WI

