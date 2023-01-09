There really isn’t another dip like blue cheese dip. Not only can you dip vegetables (and even fruits!) in it, but it’s also a totally delicious pairing for Buffalo wings. Blue cheese dip, like many dressings, is usually made from a combination of sour cream, mayonnaise, and lots of crumbled blue cheese. From there, different spices and seasonings like garlic powder, pepper, and lemon can add flavor dimension to the dip. Know that the bluer the vein in the blue cheese, the bluer the tint the dip will take on (not that it stops me from buying the richest-colored-veined block). For me, a pinch of sugar is essential to mellow out the blue cheese just a touch.

