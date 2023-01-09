ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Proposed bill seeks to create domestic violence task force

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers will debate the merits of a proposed bill that would form a domestic violence task force during the 2023 legislative session. Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, is running the bill, H.B. 43. An interim committee has already moved a bill forward and the House will hear it next.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Parents face possible liability when it comes to guns and children

SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting allegedly done by a 6-year-old in Virginia made national headlines last week while in Utah, a 17-year-old allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old on Sunday. The question of how the alleged underage perpetrators had access to a gun remains. KSL Legal Analyst told...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ENOCH, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah tax preparer sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $1.1M for tax scheme

OREM, Utah — An Orem man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.1 million for tax evasion and obstructing efforts to collect his tax debt. Sergio Sosa, owner and operator of Sergio Central Latino, a tax preparation business, will spend 37 months in prison and pay $1,104,737 in restitution.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

DEA announces the amount of fentanyl it seized during 2022

DENVER — During 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division seized more than 5.8 million potentially fatal doses of fentanyl. Also, during 2022, the division, which watches over Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming also took control of nearly two million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Snapshot explores eating disorders among Utah women

The Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research snapshot that explores eating disorders among Utah women. Recognized as one of the most fatal illnesses in the United States for both men and women, eating disorders are continuing to grow in prevalence. The snapshot notes that in a global review of more than 90 studies, the proportion of individuals with an eating disorder during a specific period increased from 3.5% from the years 2000-2006, and then 7.8% from 2013-2018.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Avian flu kills wild birds in four more Counties in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, was first found in Utah back in April of 2022. Since then it has spread to 13 Counties throughout Utah. Four Counties have found cases just in the past few months. The avian flu was detected in wild birds...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had strong words for social media companies during his Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium on Tuesday. Citing concerns about social media's impact on teen mental health, Cox and a panel of state lawmakers discussed ways the government can regulate social media to protect teens and students, by potentially prohibiting cellphones in classrooms and barring people below a certain age from creating accounts on certain platforms.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?

This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
UTAH STATE
thesignpostwsu.com

Utah’s teenage suicide rate increases

If you or someone you know is experiencing harmful thoughts, please seek help. Help is available at 1-800-273-8255, 801-587-3000 or https://988lifeline.org. Utah’s teenage suicide rate continues to increase, and it may have something to do with the high elevation. According to 2021 data released by the United Health Foundation,...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Southern Utah woman charged in fatal head-on crash

HURRICANE, Washington County — A woman with a history of drug-related crimes was arrested Monday after police say she caused a fatal crash in southern Utah in July after crossing into oncoming traffic. Melissa Miner, 40, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on Monday and charged...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment

TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

