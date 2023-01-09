Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Proposed bill seeks to create domestic violence task force
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers will debate the merits of a proposed bill that would form a domestic violence task force during the 2023 legislative session. Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, is running the bill, H.B. 43. An interim committee has already moved a bill forward and the House will hear it next.
kjzz.com
Probationer who threatened to slit mother's throat listed on Metro Gang Unit's most wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and probation fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. Sheldon Tyler Hall, 33, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. The East Side Bloods gang member has multiple convictions for domestic...
kslnewsradio.com
Parents face possible liability when it comes to guns and children
SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting allegedly done by a 6-year-old in Virginia made national headlines last week while in Utah, a 17-year-old allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old on Sunday. The question of how the alleged underage perpetrators had access to a gun remains. KSL Legal Analyst told...
kuer.org
The isolation of rural life adds another challenge to dealing with domestic violence
Police are still investigating the murder-suicide that happened in the small southern Utah town of Enoch. They believe a man killed his wife, five children and mother-in-law before taking his own life. The five children attended Iron County School District schools, where officials are providing counselors and licensed social workers...
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
Man sentenced after he was found in Utah with missing Aurora girl
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in Utah in connection with an Amber Alert related to the disappearance of an Aurora girl in November 2021 was sentenced Monday to more than a decade behind bars. Navarro Cathey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah tax preparer sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $1.1M for tax scheme
OREM, Utah — An Orem man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.1 million for tax evasion and obstructing efforts to collect his tax debt. Sergio Sosa, owner and operator of Sergio Central Latino, a tax preparation business, will spend 37 months in prison and pay $1,104,737 in restitution.
kslnewsradio.com
DEA announces the amount of fentanyl it seized during 2022
DENVER — During 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division seized more than 5.8 million potentially fatal doses of fentanyl. Also, during 2022, the division, which watches over Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming also took control of nearly two million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder.
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers call for ‘culture shift,’ budget increase for state’s child welfare system
SALT LAKE CITY –- Mia Chase wanted to help. That’s why she became an advocate for kids inside Utah’s child welfare system. “It took its toll on me emotionally,” she told the KSL Investigators. Last year, she made the difficult decision to step away from her role as a volunteer with Utah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA.)
upr.org
Snapshot explores eating disorders among Utah women
The Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research snapshot that explores eating disorders among Utah women. Recognized as one of the most fatal illnesses in the United States for both men and women, eating disorders are continuing to grow in prevalence. The snapshot notes that in a global review of more than 90 studies, the proportion of individuals with an eating disorder during a specific period increased from 3.5% from the years 2000-2006, and then 7.8% from 2013-2018.
kslnewsradio.com
Avian flu kills wild birds in four more Counties in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, was first found in Utah back in April of 2022. Since then it has spread to 13 Counties throughout Utah. Four Counties have found cases just in the past few months. The avian flu was detected in wild birds...
ksl.com
'Putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had strong words for social media companies during his Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium on Tuesday. Citing concerns about social media's impact on teen mental health, Cox and a panel of state lawmakers discussed ways the government can regulate social media to protect teens and students, by potentially prohibiting cellphones in classrooms and barring people below a certain age from creating accounts on certain platforms.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?
This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
thesignpostwsu.com
Utah’s teenage suicide rate increases
If you or someone you know is experiencing harmful thoughts, please seek help. Help is available at 1-800-273-8255, 801-587-3000 or https://988lifeline.org. Utah’s teenage suicide rate continues to increase, and it may have something to do with the high elevation. According to 2021 data released by the United Health Foundation,...
ksl.com
Southern Utah woman charged in fatal head-on crash
HURRICANE, Washington County — A woman with a history of drug-related crimes was arrested Monday after police say she caused a fatal crash in southern Utah in July after crossing into oncoming traffic. Melissa Miner, 40, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on Monday and charged...
Can a freer market solve the housing crisis? Here’s how Utah lawmakers want cities to get out of developers’ way
Faced with the a strained real estate housing market and a housing shortage that has led to extreme housing prices, the Utah Legislature in 2023 will consider housing bills that support more affordable housing. Here’s what they’re considering.
Reports probed deaths of burros at Utah holding facility
What caused 45 Nevada burros to die last August in Axtell, Utah, in a facility under contract with the Bureau of Land Management? New federal reports obtained by wild horse advocates provide some answers.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment
TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
