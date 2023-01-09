The Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research snapshot that explores eating disorders among Utah women. Recognized as one of the most fatal illnesses in the United States for both men and women, eating disorders are continuing to grow in prevalence. The snapshot notes that in a global review of more than 90 studies, the proportion of individuals with an eating disorder during a specific period increased from 3.5% from the years 2000-2006, and then 7.8% from 2013-2018.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO