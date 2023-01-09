ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule

Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
msn.com

Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story

A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly Still in Critical Condition After Saving Kids From Drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks, still is in critical condition and in the ICU. The latest reports suggest that Hillis, who rescued four people, including his two own children, is dealing with kidney issues. Memphis TV station WREG reported that one of its journalists was told that Peyton Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.” Quoting an unnamed source, the report said that “his kidneys are a great concern now.”
KANSAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ

