Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown dies at 21 after 'medical emergency' on way to class
Cadet Hunter Brown, a lineman on the Air Force Falcons' football team, died from a "medical emergency" on his way to class on Monday. He was 21.
msn.com
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 6-Word Reaction To Georgia's Dominant Performance
It wasn't so much what Kirk Herbstreit said about Georgia's performance against TCU on Monday, so much as it was what he didn't say. His gut reaction on ESPN's broadcast of the national championship was just six words. "I don't know what to say." Yeah, we're a bit lost for words as well, ...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly Still in Critical Condition After Saving Kids From Drowning
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks, still is in critical condition and in the ICU. The latest reports suggest that Hillis, who rescued four people, including his two own children, is dealing with kidney issues. Memphis TV station WREG reported that one of its journalists was told that Peyton Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.” Quoting an unnamed source, the report said that “his kidneys are a great concern now.”
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State
Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State ...
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
Damar Hamlin is released from Ohio hospital after his cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from an Ohio hospital Monday, saying he's "grateful" for the care he received since collapsing and nearly dying last week during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo, New York, to continue his recovery, one week...
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields on the trading block? ESPN's 'Get Up' crew debates what Chicago should do with No. 1 overall pick
Justin Fields had a breakout season with the Chicago Bears in 2022. However, one person from ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ crew on Tuesday thought the Bears should trade Fields. Mike Tannenbaum believes that Chicago should consider trading Fields and take Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.
