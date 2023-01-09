Read full article on original website
Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
An arrest took place after police say they responded to a domestic incident.
Three Buffalo men arraigned on separate burglaries committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that three additional arrests have been made regarding separate burglaries that occurred during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Missing Jamestown teen located
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department reported early Thursday morning that a missing teen has been found. The 16-year-old was considered a missing endangered person. The police department thanks the public for their tips and reported to police department safely located her.
Falconer Man Charged with Impaired Driving, Drug Possession in Jamestown
A Falconer man is facing drug-related charges after Jamestown Police conducted a well-being check Wednesday afternoon in the south county city. Officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Street and East 5th Street for a report of a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:15 PM. Further investigation found that the driver, 62-year-old James Hartson, was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. Officers say a search of the vehicle also found that he was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of drugs. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on charges of DWAI-drugs and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on Town of Tonawanda shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of identifying a man suspected in the shooting of a Town of Tonawanda security guard. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $2,500 reward for information identifying the suspected pictured above. Ibben Akbar, 31, of Buffalo was arrested and charged in the shooting case.
Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
Buffalo man receives sentence, killed pedestrian in Lovejoy hit-and-run
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison on multiple charges involving a fatal hit-and-run.
Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death
A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
ChauCo Man Arrested for DUI in Go-Kart
A Chautauqua County man has been arrested for DUI in a go-kart. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Brian Little in the town of Chautauqua Tuesday afternoon. Little was allegedly driving the go-kart while intoxicated on the street. Little had a 15-year-old passenger at the time, resulting in a felony Leandra’s Law charge.
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
Judge Allows Buffalo Man To Avoid Prison, Gives Probation For Fatal Shooting
A Buffalo man who fatally shot another man was only sentenced to probation for the shooting death. People have received jail time for lesser crimes (see some of the judge's rulings below), but this man was just given a sentence on probation for killing a man. If I was a family member of the deceased man I would be horrified by the sentence.
Man accused of DWI in go-kart with child in passenger seat
The arrest took place on Tuesday.
Several departments respond to house fire near Fluvanna
Chautauqua County fire investigators will be looking for the cause of a fire that involved a large house on Moon Road in the town of Ellicott. Chautauqua County's Emergency Dispatch Center says that Fluvanna firefighters had mutual aid from Ellery Center, Gerry, Bemus Point, Sinclairville, Chautauqua, Ashville, and Chautauqua County FAST team in battling the fire around 10:20 pm Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Fluvanna firefighters was called back to the scene after the fire rekindled early Thursday morning.
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store during blizzard
A Buffalo woman has been arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from a store on Bailey Avenue during the blizzard.
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
