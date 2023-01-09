ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

2 On Your Side

Missing Jamestown teen located

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department reported early Thursday morning that a missing teen has been found. The 16-year-old was considered a missing endangered person. The police department thanks the public for their tips and reported to police department safely located her.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Charged with Impaired Driving, Drug Possession in Jamestown

A Falconer man is facing drug-related charges after Jamestown Police conducted a well-being check Wednesday afternoon in the south county city. Officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Street and East 5th Street for a report of a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:15 PM. Further investigation found that the driver, 62-year-old James Hartson, was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. Officers say a search of the vehicle also found that he was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of drugs. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on charges of DWAI-drugs and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Falconer Man Found Passed Out In Car, Accused Of Driving High

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 62-year-old Falconer resident was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after police said they found him slumped over the wheel. On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a wellbeing check at the corner of Liberty and East...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

ChauCo Man Arrested for DUI in Go-Kart

A Chautauqua County man has been arrested for DUI in a go-kart. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Brian Little in the town of Chautauqua Tuesday afternoon. Little was allegedly driving the go-kart while intoxicated on the street. Little had a 15-year-old passenger at the time, resulting in a felony Leandra’s Law charge.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Several departments respond to house fire near Fluvanna

Chautauqua County fire investigators will be looking for the cause of a fire that involved a large house on Moon Road in the town of Ellicott. Chautauqua County's Emergency Dispatch Center says that Fluvanna firefighters had mutual aid from Ellery Center, Gerry, Bemus Point, Sinclairville, Chautauqua, Ashville, and Chautauqua County FAST team in battling the fire around 10:20 pm Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Fluvanna firefighters was called back to the scene after the fire rekindled early Thursday morning.
ELLICOTT, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
MEADVILLE, PA

