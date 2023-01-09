A Falconer man is facing drug-related charges after Jamestown Police conducted a well-being check Wednesday afternoon in the south county city. Officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Street and East 5th Street for a report of a subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:15 PM. Further investigation found that the driver, 62-year-old James Hartson, was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. Officers say a search of the vehicle also found that he was allegedly in possession of a small quantity of drugs. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on charges of DWAI-drugs and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

