ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Trooper charged with negligent homicide in Ronald Greene case

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9otd_0k8fWER100

UNION PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) – According to officials, Trooper Kory York is planning to plead not guilty for his involvement in the fatal encounter with Ronald Greene during his court appearance on February 22, 2023. York is facing one count of Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance.

On December 15, 2022, criminal charges were brought against York, Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters for their involvement in the death of Ronald Greene.

Criminal charges brought in the Ronald Greene case

On May 10, 2019, 49-year-old Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish, La. Greene’s family was informed that the fatality was due to a car crash during the police chase.

Since his death, Greene’s family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses. Authorities maintained that the fatality was crash-related; however, a video was released two years after the incident showing troopers assaulting Greene before he died in their custody.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
EL DORADO, AR
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy