ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bloody new year in New Orleans keeps getting worse

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7MYk_0k8fWDYI00

People are killing each other in New Orleans at unprecedented rates in the new year. While it is early, if this pace of homicides keeps up, the city would see nearly 600 killings by the end of the year.

The record was 424 in 1994.

New Orleans is averaging more than a murder a day in 2023.

"In the first eight days of this year, we are looking a homicide rate 86 percent over what it was during that same period last year," Metro Crime Commission President Rapheal Goyenche told WWL's Newell Normand.

He says there have been 13 homicides in New Orleans in just the first eight days of the year, compared with seven over the same time last year..

Goyenche says the huge spike in January comes after a surge in violence in December.

"December was a bad month. We ended the year on a bad note, and that's continuing into the new year."

Overall shooting incidents have jumped 36 percent in the new year.  The city is seeing an average of more than two shootings per day.

"This year is much worse than what it was last year."

Comments / 4

Karma coming back for you
2d ago

I remember when news editors would walk up and put the mayor on the spot with tuff questions where ever the mayor was whether it be at the office, news confirence or as soon as arrival to work getting out their car not anymore. I'm like when are they going to ask her why she's pretending the city doesn't need the national guards when it's clear the city does need help. Instead they transferring to work elsewhere out of New Orleans or anywhere near the news editors is running scared now which I don't blame them.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
wgno.com

NOPD investigate one-handed porch pirate case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Students set out to call on city leaders to stop violent crime

NEW ORLEANS — We’re two weeks into the new year and the city has already been plagued by a slew of violence. Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m., NOPD officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of South Roman Street. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside Booker T Washington High School. Two other young people suffered non-gun-related injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police make arrest in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

The New Orleans Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward just after Christmas. The shooting was reported on Dec. 26 on St. Maurice Avenue. The shooting killed two and injured four people at a short term rental, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy