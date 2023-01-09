ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
St. Pete’s culture attracts new onboarding startup

The founder of a St. Petersburg-based startup believes onboarding employees should consist of more than just filling out paperwork and watching videos; he also recognizes the value of community. So, Erik Silk recently launched Welcomary, a software-as-a-service platform designed to make new hires feel more comfortable and confident in their...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

