Related
NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it
Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
A second golf course in this small Michigan town is being discussed for development
Developers are teeing up plans to turn another Lyon Township golf course into a subdivision of single-family homes. A conceptual plan to put 182 single-family homes on the 160-acre Cattails Golf Club site was presented to the Lyon Township Board during its first meeting of 2023. The golf course at...
City to move migrants into Wadsworth Elementary School in coming weeks
CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.” Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It will house 250 people to start and […]
City Again Stalls Plan To House Migrants At Old Wadsworth School As Woodlawn Residents Push Back, Alderperson Says
WOODLAWN — City leaders again delayed plans to house migrants bused from Texas in a former Woodlawn school after residents pushed back, the local alderperson said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.
City questions promises from Gas Plant/Trop developers
As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch determines the master developer that will transform the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District property – a multi-generational project – city officials are asking the competing development teams additional questions. This week, the city released its list of questions to the...
Before baseball: Residents keep Gas Plant memories alive
Regardless of what development team Mayor Ken Welch selects to transform the Historic Gas Plant District and Tropicana Field site, those displaced from the area will have each other. Local historian Gwendolyn Reese, president of the African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg, is bringing together former residents of the...
John’s Pass Village density increase gains approval
Despite the objections of several residents who believe changes will render the tourist destination’s “village” moniker a misnomer, a proposed John’s Pass activity center is moving forward. Following a nearly three-hour debate, Madeira Beach City Commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday night to authorize an activity center at...
