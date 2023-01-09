ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it

Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Block Club Chicago

City Again Stalls Plan To House Migrants At Old Wadsworth School As Woodlawn Residents Push Back, Alderperson Says

WOODLAWN — City leaders again delayed plans to house migrants bused from Texas in a former Woodlawn school after residents pushed back, the local alderperson said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.
CHICAGO, IL
stpetecatalyst.com

City questions promises from Gas Plant/Trop developers

As St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch determines the master developer that will transform the 86-acre Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District property – a multi-generational project – city officials are asking the competing development teams additional questions. This week, the city released its list of questions to the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Before baseball: Residents keep Gas Plant memories alive

Regardless of what development team Mayor Ken Welch selects to transform the Historic Gas Plant District and Tropicana Field site, those displaced from the area will have each other. Local historian Gwendolyn Reese, president of the African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg, is bringing together former residents of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

John’s Pass Village density increase gains approval

Despite the objections of several residents who believe changes will render the tourist destination’s “village” moniker a misnomer, a proposed John’s Pass activity center is moving forward. Following a nearly three-hour debate, Madeira Beach City Commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday night to authorize an activity center at...

