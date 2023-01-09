Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
stormlakeradio.com
Micah Barnes Miss Rodeo Iowa Reign Underway ; Coronation Celebration Planned in Alta
Alta Aurelia graduate Micah Barnes officially started her reign as Miss Rodeo Iowa 2023 at the beginning of this year. Barnes competed in a pageant to win the title this past August, and has a busy travel schedule ahead...(audio clip below :31 ) A Miss Rodeo Iowa coronation celebration will...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Native’s Debut Single Collects Thousands Of Listens In Opening Weeks Of 2023
A Carroll native’s debut single has collected over 5,000 listens on Spotify in the two weeks since its release. Taydem Shoesmith entered the entertainment industry in 2020 as an actress in the short film “In the Dark,” with multiple acting credits added to her name in recent years. Shoesmith expanded into the music industry in the new year following the release of her single “Are You Clapping.” The four-minute electro-pop single was written and performed by Shoesmith and comes from a personal place for the artist. She says, “I think this is my first song that was written out of anger. I remember writing in my lyric book about how frustrated I was with the people around me and society in general. We think we have to act like the perfect person when we talk to people or go on dates. We’re kind of setting ourselves up for failure because we’re acting like someone we think they want to be with.” She wants listeners to take away the message that they do not need to change themselves for others and have confidence in their choices. Shoesmith’s musical influences come from a diverse selection, from Rascal Flatts to Camila Cabello. You can find “Are You Clapping” by Taydem Shoesmith with this story on our website and through various streaming platforms.
News Channel Nebraska
Pottawattamie County to pay hunters for beaver kills
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County will pay you to kill beavers. According to the Pottawattamie County government, on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to adopt the “Beaver Bounty Program.”. The program is used in other counties in Iowa and allows hunters to be paid...
One Person was Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident in Guthrie County
(Panora) One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County early this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:46 a.m. on Justice Road. Authorities identified the injured driver as 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker of Coon Rapids. According to the report, Ocker was...
ahsneedle.com
Janitor Shortage Causes a Dilemma in AHS
Custodians are in charge of keeping the school tidy and clean; however, they also set up and tear down events and repair everything from pencil sharpeners to clogged drains. They look at storage needs in the building and much more. “It’s more than just cleaning up spaces,” Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay said. The “Maintenance Team” consists of ACSD Maintenance Director Russell Peck, Head Custodian Richard Smith, and custodians Bryan Guy, Tracy Jacobs, Mikade Thompson, Don Boggs, and Cole Lowary.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
