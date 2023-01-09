ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia arrive to rowdy Georgia fans in Athens following national championship win

Kirby Smart and Georgia have arrived back home in Athens, less than 24 hours after beating TCU for its 2nd straight national championship on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. After one final press conference on Tuesday morning, the team boarded a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. From there, they boarded a bus for the drive to Athens. UGASports.com’s Dayne Young posted a video of Smart greeting Georgia students and fans immediately after getting off the bus:
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett misses morning after National Championship press conference

It doesn’t take a detective to figure out why Georgie quarterback Stetson Bennett is missing Tuesday’s morning after National Championship press conference. Bennett, who threw for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns with 2 rushing touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU, went out on a high note. The Bulldogs’ longtime starter has earned the right to miss a morning after media availability following the biggest game of his life.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart talks Georgia and the transfer portal

Georgia pulled off what many thought the Bulldogs could not on Monday, recording 2 consecutive national championship victories with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs just a single year after defeating Alabama in the title game. And much of Georgia’s success has not only to do with what...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia sees veteran tight end enter transfer portal, per report

Georgia spent Tuesday heading home after a blowout win over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game. Now, one of the Bulldogs’ reserve tight ends, a member of the program for 4 seasons, has opted to enter the transfer portal. Brett Seither, who signed with the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rick Neuheisel recaps Georgia's dominance, calls Stetson Bennett the 'little train that could'

Rick Neuheisel discussed Georgia’s dominant season and praised Stetson Bennett for his unexpected rise as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Georgia finished the season with its 2nd national championship in a row with a 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night. Georgia’s offensive success was due in part to the meteoric rise of Bennett over the last 2 seasons.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean says Stetson Bennett deserves a statue

There have been plenty of mixed opinions surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett — something that’s a little bit interesting considering he has quite literally led his team to a pair of consecutive national title victories — but he silenced some of that negative talk with his performance in the 65-7 win over TCU.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy