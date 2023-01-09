ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall

In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
Pepper Recall Issued

Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
Ana Walshe – live: Missing mom left note for conman husband and sold off assets days before disappearance

Missing mother Ana Walshe sold off her assets for cash days before her disappearance and left behind an eerie note for her conman husband, it has been revealed. Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.He was arrested on 8 January and charged with hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.A huge search is underway, with investigators finding a...
At Least 100 Infant Deaths Linked To Recalled Fisher-Price Sleeper

The number of deaths linked to Fisher-Price's Rock' n Play Sleepers has risen to 100, with more than 70 reported after the products were first recalled in 2019. The company noted that it has been "unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock' n Play Sleeper."
CPSC Reannounces Kids2 Rocking Sleepers Recall Following More Infant Deaths

Following a series of infant sleeper recalls issued in 2019, federal safety officials are re-announcing warnings for parents about deadly design problems with Kids2 rocking sleepers, following additional reports of infants suffocating to death. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued another statement about the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper recall...
Eating boiled peanuts may cure children of potentially fatal allergy

ADELAIDE, Australia — Feeding children boiled peanuts may cure them of the potentially fatal allergy, according to new research. Researchers from Flinders University say a trial involving dozens of children between six and 18 years-old found they lost their allergy to peanuts within a few months. The condition complicates the lives of up to one in 50 children and one in 200 adults. Any contact with the snack food could trigger a reaction or even anaphylactic shock.
How Much Milk Should A Toddler Drink? Pediatricians Explain

If you think your coffee habit is real, take a look at how much milk a toddler drinks in a day. A glass in the morning, a carton with lunch, 8 ounces at dinner, and a warm sippy cup before bed — it’s one helluva habit. It’s not like it’s forced on them, or that parents have all been brainwashed by marketing from Big Milk. It’s just, you know, something they’ll drink. Besides, it’s healthy enough. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), after all, recommends toddlers have up to 24 ounces of milk a day. But how much milk should a toddler drink?
Why Do Babies Smell Good? Science Explains

A few weeks after my daughter’s birth, a woman asked to smell her head. My wife and I were a bit weirded out, but didn’t see the harm in letting her have a whiff. Granted access, she bent down a few inches from my little girl’s head, breathed deeply, and then glowed with the satisfaction of a stoner who caught the scent of some grade-A kush. It was a strange moment, but one to which we — and, certainly many other new parents — have grown accustomed. It’s a universal truth: strangers, relatives, and friends all want a noseful of that new baby smell. But why do babies smell good?

