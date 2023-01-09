A few weeks after my daughter’s birth, a woman asked to smell her head. My wife and I were a bit weirded out, but didn’t see the harm in letting her have a whiff. Granted access, she bent down a few inches from my little girl’s head, breathed deeply, and then glowed with the satisfaction of a stoner who caught the scent of some grade-A kush. It was a strange moment, but one to which we — and, certainly many other new parents — have grown accustomed. It’s a universal truth: strangers, relatives, and friends all want a noseful of that new baby smell. But why do babies smell good?

