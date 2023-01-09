ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble

A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 5 alarming numbers about Kentucky's NCAA Tournament outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In most markets the howling about making the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins in March. This isn't most college basketball markets. Never has been. Never will be. The howling about the NCAA Tournament outlook for John Calipari's sagging University of Kentucky team whipped into overdrive Tuesday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina

The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68. The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: What happens if John Calipari leaves Kentucky for Texas?

Rumors are running rampant, as they always tend to do in the world of college basketball. With some recent events and additional reports, we’re here to talk about a rumor that just might have some stock in it. After the firing of Chris Beard, Texas is already hunting for its next head coach and have allegedly targeted Kentucky coach John Calipari as a potential replacement. In the past, there have always been rumors about certain coaches with certain programs, and many of them are just hearsay or fantasy. This is not like that.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?

Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
LANESVILLE, IN

