Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
John Calipari on expectations at Kentucky: 'We fed that beast. And you got to keep feeding him'
One of John Calipari's favorite recruiting tag lines over the years has been, "Kentucky isn't for everybody." After a 10-5 start that dropped the Wildcats to 45-29 in its last 74 games, which includes no NCAA Tournament wins since 2019, some are starting to wonder whether Kentucky is still for Calipari.
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
Kentucky Basketball Fans Set Up GoFundMe To Pay John Calipari’s $40M Buyout
Things in Lexington, Kentucky are not great as far as the basketball program is concerned. Fans seem to be growing tired of John Calipari. While Coach Cal was at one point the savior of the program, the last few years have left fans feeling uneasy and even downright upset. Highlighted...
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble
A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOZICH | 5 alarming numbers about Kentucky's NCAA Tournament outlook
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In most markets the howling about making the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins in March. This isn't most college basketball markets. Never has been. Never will be. The howling about the NCAA Tournament outlook for John Calipari's sagging University of Kentucky team whipped into overdrive Tuesday night.
Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68. The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got...
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
NCAA Basketball: What happens if John Calipari leaves Kentucky for Texas?
Rumors are running rampant, as they always tend to do in the world of college basketball. With some recent events and additional reports, we’re here to talk about a rumor that just might have some stock in it. After the firing of Chris Beard, Texas is already hunting for its next head coach and have allegedly targeted Kentucky coach John Calipari as a potential replacement. In the past, there have always been rumors about certain coaches with certain programs, and many of them are just hearsay or fantasy. This is not like that.
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' sign
In today's college basketball game between Kentucky and South Carolina at the Rupp arena, a fan has been ejected from the stadium for holding up a "Please Go To Texas" sign.
Arena's Lack of Sign Policy Leaves Room for Razorback Fans to Harass Kentucky's Calipari Later This Year
Then again, Rupp Arena allowed for sign man was tossed for also
Rupp Arena sees sparse crowd as Kentucky hosts South Carolina amid ongoing struggles
The Rupp Arena crowd left plenty to be desired on Tuesday night as Kentucky hosted South Carolina. The Wildcats also got off to a rough start, as they trailed 9-2, and later 18-6. Kentucky is in the midst of a tough season as it’s coming off a loss to Alabama...
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?
Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
