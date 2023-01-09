Rumors are running rampant, as they always tend to do in the world of college basketball. With some recent events and additional reports, we’re here to talk about a rumor that just might have some stock in it. After the firing of Chris Beard, Texas is already hunting for its next head coach and have allegedly targeted Kentucky coach John Calipari as a potential replacement. In the past, there have always been rumors about certain coaches with certain programs, and many of them are just hearsay or fantasy. This is not like that.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO