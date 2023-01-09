Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Football World Is Shocked By Lee Corso's Prediction Tonight
Lee Corso has an unpopular prediction for tonight's National Championship game. Despite TCU entering tonight's title game as 13.5-point underdogs, Corso is going with the Horned Frogs to upset the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. After initially picking up the UGA headgear, Corso tossed it on the ground in favor of...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Asks Fans to 'Be Respectful' After They Crowded Outside the Stadium Following Meet
"If you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," wrote Olivia Dunne on Twitter Sunday Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne has a message for her fans after things got out of hand following Friday's opening-season meet. Dunne, 20, shared a pointed tweet on Sunday and said, "I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious reaction after losing Horned Frogs bet with Georgia football win
Days before Georgia football took on TCU football in the national title game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs. Johnson, who is a University of Georgia graduate, agreed to the deal and the...
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' sign
In today's college basketball game between Kentucky and South Carolina at the Rupp arena, a fan has been ejected from the stadium for holding up a "Please Go To Texas" sign.
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game
The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards. So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
Check Out Paige Spiranac’s Game-Day Outfits for the College Football Playoff Final
TCU takes on defending national champion Georgia tonight.
TX HS Football Coach Placed on Leave After “Harsh” Pushup Punishment
A high school coach from the Rcokwall Independent School District has been placed on leave! A pushup punishment may have gone too far. According to a letter that was sent to the parents of the players, several of the athletes were sent to the hospital with "some" being hospitalized. As...
2024 running back James Peoples ready to return to Austin
2024 San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back and On3 Consensus four-star James Peoples is ready to get back to the Forty Acres.
Comments / 0