Read full article on original website
Related
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Freezing Utah Storm Makes Baffled Birds Kill Themselves
Grebes may have mistaken waterlogged ground for lakes or ponds. A storm moved into the state on Sunday bringing snow, wind, rain and freezing temperatures.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Trio Of Absolutely Massive Bull Moose Spotted Locking Antlers On A Colorado Front Lawn
That’s not something you see every day. Especially right out on your front lawn. It’s cool enough being able to look outside and see a moose in your yard let alone three massive bulls that are all sparring. Moose are a massive animal, with bulls weighing up to...
Park Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity Deep in the Grand Tetons of Wyoming
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this park ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
Hungry Wolf Hunts Elk In 'Exceptionally Rare' Footage Of A Long-Distance, High-Speed Chase
Predator and prey raced for their lives in Grand Teton National Park.
Two snowmobilers killed in Colorado avalanche, officials say
Emergency responders tried to resuscitate one victim and were unable to locate the second before dark Saturday, officials said.
Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters
Wildlife is just so amazing. The skillset that all of these different animals have is so unique and incredible. Just trying to survive every day, and really, they are pros at it. Perfectly adapted to thrive in their natural environments… it’s part of what makes nature so interesting to watch. Mountain lions are one amazing kitty cat, a frightening one, but amazing nonetheless. Fierce and skillful predators, stalking their prey and attacking with speed and accuracy. They don’t have many […] The post Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KEVN
Wind Cave National Park closes backcountry for elk management
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry areas will be closed to hikers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except on weekends, from January 17 to February 17. The park’s staff will then be able to carry out a management strategy to lessen the number of Rocky Mountain Elk infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD).
Climbing
How 1990s Rifle Laid the Foundation for Hard American Sport Climbing
Unlock this article and more benefits with 25% off. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Adam Ondra has yet to visit Rifle Mountain Park. In an interview with Climbing, while speaking of the rock in the United States, Ondra said: “Shitty limestone. But in the end, the shittier, weirder rock you have, the more interesting movements you can have. You know, shitty rock can never be monotonous.”
NPR
A guide to the present moment: Finding (and losing) yourself backcountry snowboarding
My favorite thing to do in the world is backcountry snowboarding — journeying into the untamed wilderness of alpine hinterlands and gliding down mountains, far from the manicured slopes, lifts, and crowds of ski resorts. Every trip into the backcountry is an adventure into the splendors of nature. Treks...
Ice Climber Gets Wrecked as Avalanche Blasts Him on Mountain: VIDEO
On a frosty winter morning in Colorado, ice climber Leland Nisky was finishing a 400-foot solo climb up The Ribbon in Ouray when an avalanche hit. Without his years of experience and extensive avalanche knowledge, he could’ve lost his life in the incident. Miraculously, however, he made it through to tell the tale.
Comments / 0