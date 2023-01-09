ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters

Wildlife is just so amazing. The skillset that all of these different animals have is so unique and incredible. Just trying to survive every day, and really, they are pros at it. Perfectly adapted to thrive in their natural environments… it’s part of what makes nature so interesting to watch. Mountain lions are one amazing kitty cat, a frightening one, but amazing nonetheless. Fierce and skillful predators, stalking their prey and attacking with speed and accuracy. They don’t have many […] The post Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KEVN

Wind Cave National Park closes backcountry for elk management

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry areas will be closed to hikers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except on weekends, from January 17 to February 17. The park’s staff will then be able to carry out a management strategy to lessen the number of Rocky Mountain Elk infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD).
Climbing

How 1990s Rifle Laid the Foundation for Hard American Sport Climbing

Unlock this article and more benefits with 25% off. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Adam Ondra has yet to visit Rifle Mountain Park. In an interview with Climbing, while speaking of the rock in the United States, Ondra said: “Shitty limestone. But in the end, the shittier, weirder rock you have, the more interesting movements you can have. You know, shitty rock can never be monotonous.”
RIFLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy