Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
HipHopDX.com
SZA Celebrates Scoring First No. 1 Single: ‘I’m So Grateful!’
SZA has not only had the No. 1 album in the country for the last four weeks straight, but she now has her first No. 1 single to go with it. On Monday (January 9), Billboard confirmed that SZA’s “Kill Bill” track had topped their Global 200 chart. The Billboard Global 200 ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity accumulated from more than 200 territories around the world.
Tory Lanez’s “The Color Violet” Cracks Billboard Hot 100 Post-Conviction
Tory Lanez may have opened the year behind bars, but his music continues to make waves. The rap star recently scored his latest Billboard entry as his single “The Color Violet” cracked the Hot 100 chart. The track, which is produced by Dejan Nikolic and Foreign Teck, landed at No. 87 on the chart dated for the week of Feb. 14. “The Color Violet” was included on Lanez’s sixth studio album Alone At Prom, which dropped in December 2021. The album debuted at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the singles “Lady of Namek,” “’87 Stingray,” and “Enchanted...
thesource.com
SZA Celebrates Having Global No. 1 Single: ‘Number one GLOBALLY is Incredible’
SZA has a massive hit on her hands with “Kill Bill.” The single from her SOS Album is the No. 1 single across the globe. Hitting Twitter, the TDE songstress celebrated the achievement. “Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!!” SZA tweeted. “I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around...
Complex
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
wegotthiscovered.com
BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop group to headline Coachella
Get ready, BLINKS, because BLACKPINK is bringing the pink venom back to Coachella this year. And in the 2023 edition, they got the highest honor in the event: headlining both Saturdays, April 15 and 23. The information was unveiled by the official Coachella social media profiles along with the full line-up for the event, which includes Frank Ocean as another headliner and artists like Björk and Rosalía.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down a Joint 2022 World Cup Performance That Would've Made Them $9 Million
"I would've taken one [million] and then the other eight [million] would have been for him," recalled 50 Cent in a recent interview 50 Cent lost out on a big check — because his buddy Eminem wasn't interested in a joint performance at the 2022 World Cup. In a new interview with Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood show, the 47-year-old "I Get Money" rapper said he and Slim Shady were offered a total of $9 million to perform at the Qatar-hosted sporting event, but the 50-year-old "Without Me" performer didn't...
Complex
50 Cent Reacts to Video of His Music Playing at Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his thoughts on a video that shows his track “In Da Club” playing during a Ja Rule show. Initially uploaded to TikTok last month, Fif’s track was dropped during Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert, which Ja Rule and Ashanti performed at. During the clip, people can be seen on the stage attempting to put an end to the music. “Aye cut this shit off,” said one person who grabbed the mic on stage. The TikTok post was captioned, “Playing 50 at a Ja concert just all out disrespectful.”
Complex
Kim Kardashian’s Former PR Strategist Claims 2012 Flour Stunt on Red Carpet Was Staged
Back in 2012, headlines swarmed the internet after Kim Kardashian was flour bombed at her perfume launch at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. Now, the 42-year-old’s former media strategist is claiming it was all a stunt. Detailing the incident in Channel 4’s new documentary, The Kardashians: A Billion...
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre to be Honored by Recording Academy
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre will be honored at a special event by the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective ahead of the Grammy Awards. This second annual event recognizes creators who have made substantial contributions to the music industry. The Black Music Collective is an advisory group under the umbrella of the Recording Academy that works to elevate “Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” as described in the mission statement. The three artists, in addition to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
BET
French Montana Taps A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher & More For 'Coke Boys 6'
French Montana released his Coke Boys 6 project on Friday (January 6) featuring an impressive lineup of guests. The project, which was initially set to drop in December but was pushed back until today (Jan. 6), is the sixth installment of the Coke Boys series and contains 29 songs in total. It’s also surprisingly a Gangsta Grillz mixtape.
Complex
Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Proves He Helped Pay for Big Scarr’s Funeral, Late Rapper’s Dad Shares Gratitude
Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir says he paid five figures toward funeral costs for 1017 Records signee Big Scarr, despite recent claims to the contrary. The rising Memphis artist died last month at age 22, and Gucci was among those to share tributes to him. Scarr was signed to Gucci’s record label, but his brother, artist Quezz Ruthless, said the 1017 founder was ghosting Scarr’s family over funeral expenses. Sister Alexandra Woods furthered the allegations, also saying Guwop asked for Scarr’s 1017 chains back after he died of an accidental overdose.
50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call
In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing. In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Vivica A. Fox Joins SZA for “Kill Bill” Video
SZA’s “Kill Bill” is the No. 1 single on the planet right now. Doubling down on the success of the hit record, SZA has dropped the video for “Kill Bill,” which co-stars the star of the actual film, Vivica A. Fox. In the video, SZA’s...
thebrag.com
Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny & The Kid LAROI lead Coachella 2023 lineup
The lineup for Coachella 2023 is here, featuring the likes of Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz and a special sub-headliner. The U.S.’s biggest music festival will return this April. As previously reported, R&B icon Frank Ocean will perform, headlining the final Sunday night. Evergreen art pop star Björk joins him on that day, as does cult producer Jai Paul with his eagerly-anticipated first ever live show.
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem Player
Ghostface Killah is gearing up to drop a brand new album only on Stem Player. According to Hypebeast, the “Sun God” will partner with the company to give fans two variations of his unnamed LP. Fans can buy the Cream version — which includes a five-track adaption of the LP — for $240, while the Black version — which includes ten songs — is priced at $360.More from VIBE.comUncle Murda Returns For Yearly No Holds Barred Celebrity Filled "Rap Up 2022"Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Ye, Breaks Down In TearsBob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists...
Dr. Dre Reportedly Selling Assets to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings for Over $200M
As the hip-hop world waits for the arrival of Dr. Dre’s Detox album, the music producer is primed to sell portions of his music catalog for reportedly more than $200 million. According to Billboard, one of the iconic founding members of N.W.A. will look to profit more than $200...
"People Didn't Like It": Florence Pugh Reflected On Her Relationship With Zach Braff
Florence had faced backlash for dating Zach due to the 20-year age gap between them.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar To Headline Bonnaroo Festival 2023
Kendrick Lamar has been announced as one of the headline performers for this year’s edition of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. On Tuesday (January 10), festival organizers shared the news via a press release that also announced the full line-up for the annual festival. It is scheduled to take place between June 15-18 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located 60 miles southeast of Nashville.
