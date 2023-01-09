Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEG
In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.76 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
S&P 500 Movers: CRL, CTSH
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 14.8% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is...
IGIB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.84, changing hands as high as $50.92 per share. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
March 3rd Options Now Available For Ark Innovation Etf (ARKK)
Investors in Ark Innovation Etf (Symbol: ARKK) saw new options become available today, for the March 3rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARKK options chain for the new March 3rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) where we have detected an approximate $138.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 238,000,000 to 239,400,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IEF, versus its 200 day moving average:
Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - XME, CLF, AA, UEC
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) where we have detected an approximate $252.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 12.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 38,500,000 to 43,150,000). Among the largest underlying components of XME, in trading today Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) is up about 4.8%, Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) is down about 1.7%, and Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) is lower by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XME Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XME, versus its 200 day moving average:
Dow Movers: UNH, DIS
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 12.8% gain. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down...
Boot Barn Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as high as $72.17 per share. Boot Barn Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CECO vs. CWST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Pollution Control stocks are likely familiar with CECO Environmental (CECO) and Casella (CWST). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
SMH, TSM, QCOM, TXN: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) where we have detected an approximate $177.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 30,870,937 to 31,670,937). Among the largest underlying components of SMH, in trading today Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Symbol: TSM) is up about 5.3%, Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is up about 1.4%, and Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) is lower by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SMH Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SMH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Buckle, Foot Locker and AbbVie
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/23, Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/27/23, Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of BKE's recent stock price of $48.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Buckle, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BKE shares open for trading on 1/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for FL to open 1.02% lower in price and for ABBV to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.
Heartland Express (HTLD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Heartland Express (HTLD) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
